Star Professor from UNNC was Invited in International Dialogue Programme 'Tianyi Talking' to celebrate the International Museum Day

NINGBO, China, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 20th May 2020, as part of the International Museum Day activities, Ningbo Tianyige Museum introduced an international dialogue programme 'Tianyi Talking'. Dr. Mueller was invited to be the guest on the first programme and talk about the international connection between Oxford and the Tianyi Library. The first programme focused on the Thomas Bodley Library at the University of Oxford, and paid tribute to Fan Qin and Bodleian, the great architects of the libraries.

About Dr. Mueller

Dr. Christian Mueller is an Associate Professor in the School of International Studies at the University of Nottingham Ningbo China (UNNC). He is also a visiting scholar at the University of Oxford and a member of the Royal Historical Society.

Dr. Mueller's international vision is inseparable from his rich overseas study experience. He received his Master degree in History and Political Thought from the University of Oxford in 1999, his Master degree in History, German and Historical Studies from the University of Heidelberg in 2002, and his Doctoral degree in History from the same university in 2007.

Dr. Mueller is much liked by students. Due to his rich professional knowledge, serious and rigorous teaching attitude and easy-going personality, he has gained a large number of fans among students of International Studies. He was awarded the Teacher of the Year, and was nominated for the Lord Dearing Award by the University of Nottingham Ningbo China and the University of Nottingham UK for his outstanding contribution to teaching in the 2015-2016 academic year. Dr. Mueller also starred as an Ambassador in UNNC's first feature film, The Nottingman, which was written and directed by IS students and won the Staff Academy Award. Some even commented that "he had fulfilled all my dreams of a university professor".

About the Interview

In the interview, Dr. Mueller introduced to us the Bodleian Library, the second largest library in the UK and compared it with the Tianyige's collection. Professor Mueller explained the philosophy of equality and inclusiveness of different libraries in terms of preserving and sharing human civilisation.

At the end of the programme, Dr. Mueller expressed his wish to return to Ningbo as soon as possible for offline dialogue with Ningbo Tianyige Museum. In particular, he emphasised that the collection of books in a library is ultimately for public service. They keep people curious, and help them explore and learn. The connection between libraries represents connections between people and cultures.

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

