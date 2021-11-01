Star-studded winners of StarProperty Awards 2021 celebrate their victories

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The celebration of the sixth installation of the StarProperty Awards 2021: Real Estate Developer was held in Cyberspace for the second time, capitalising on the experienced gain from last year's virtual event to create greater excitement and pomp.



Chor (front row, fifth from left) and SMG group chief executive officer Alex Yeow (front row, sixth from left) take a virtual group photo with the winners of the StarProperty Awards 2021.

Continuing to break new grounds as winners celebrate their hard-won trophies, StarProperty, the property division of Star Media Group (SMG), conducted the auspicious event in SMG's Studio Maya, a green screen studio to cater to creating digital content.

Following strict standard operating procedures (SOPs), the managing directors, chief executive officers and heads of winning property developers went through two days of filming and interviews in preparation for the virtually held StarProperty Awards 2021.

Thanking the leaders for taking time from their busy schedules, SMG chairman Tan Sri Chor Chee Heung said: "We are glad to be able to organise yet another year of honouring the best in the Malaysian property sector, albeit virtually, for the safety of all participating developers and everyone involved."

He said this year's award categories had been fine-tuned to reflect upon the significance that each award embodies.

"The refined categories cater to a broader niche of developments that bring unique qualities to the table without diluting the exclusivity of the awards. The StarProperty Awards have always been a catalyst to encourage developers to reach greater heights.

"The panel of judges presiding over the awards derive from varied disciplines and different backgrounds. From architects, surveyors, designers and town planners to property consultants and industry experts - the diversity of the esteemed panel ensures a fairer and more comprehensive audit of the entries received," said Chor.

SkyWorld Development Group bagged the most trophies for 2021, winning seven awards. The respective properties that took the titles include SkyVogue Residences, The Valley Residences, EdgeWood Residences, SkySierra Integrated Development, The Valley Residences and SkyAwani 5 Residence.

Sunway Property and Sunway City Iskandar Puteri jointly came in second with five trophies. The awards were won by Sunway Citrine Lake homes, Sunway GRID and Sunway City Iskandar Puteri.

Gamuda Land Sdn Bhd, Mah Sing Group Bhd (Mah Sing), Matrix Concepts Group (Matrix Concepts), OSK Property Bhd and Tropicana Corporation Bhd (Tropicana) each took four trophies. Gamuda Land's winning developments include Lucent Residence, Gamuda Gardens and Townsquare.

For Mah Sing, the winning properties were M Luna, M Arisa and Meridin East, while for Matrix Concepts, Sendayan Merchant Square, Ervina and Avisa & Belissa won their respective awards.

OSK Property's Iringan Bayu, Seremban won multiple awards in several categories, making it one of the more versatile developments, while Tropicana's latest projects, namely Tropicana Miyu, Tropicana Grandhill and Tropicana Cenang, took their respective categories.

IJM Land Bhd, Mitraland Group, Platinum Victory (PV) and Sri Pengkalan Binaan Sdn Bhd (SPB) each won three trophies. For IJM Land, the winning properties were Bandar Utama Sandakan and Riana Dutamas.

Mitraland's mixed development Gravit8 gave the developer three trophies, whereas PV snagged theirs for Vista Sentul Residences and SPB's Taman Nuri, Puncak Kasa Heights and Acacia Heights took their respective awards.

Seven developers took two awards each. They are Austin Heights Sdn Bhd, Glomac Bhd, Guocoland (Malaysia) Bhd, HCK Capital Group (HCK), I-Bhd, NCT Group of Companies (NCT) and Suntrack Development Sdn Bhd (Suntrack).

The winning entries for Austin Heights were 8 Avenue and The Original Cluster Home, while Glomac's Plaza, Guocoland's Emerald 9 and Suntrack's Tuai Residence took their respective trophies.

The transport-oriented development i-City Golden Triangle was I-Bhd's winning entry. In contrast, HCK took their awards through Edumetro and Edusphere, and NCT's Ion Forte Green City and Grand Ion Majestic won for the developer.

Homecity Realty Sdn Bhd's Nada Bidara, Parkland Group's Taman Parkland and Seri Pajam Development's Garden Villa each won an award.

The property developers who won their respective StarProperty Awards 2021 are proof that the industry is on the rebound, judging from the response to their award-winning projects. Buoyed by the extension of the ongoing Home Ownership Campaign (HOC), which has been extended to the end of the year, there are signs of a slight improvement in the purchase of new properties.

According to the Real Estate and Housing Developers' Association (Rehda), many developers have cited the campaign as a reason for their favourable performance. The sentiment was also echoed by various surveys held by Juwai IQI Global and StarProperty, citing the HOC as a driver spurring the industry. According to Knight Frank Malaysia, the campaign is also expected to play a role in the recovery of the housing market in 2022.

Chor said as of Feb 28, the HOC has seen 34,354 properties worth RM25.65bil sold. Out of these properties, a majority of 28,045 units or 82% are properties under construction, while 18% or 6,039 units are completed units.

"The bulk of sales, comprising 37%, are properties ranging between RM500,000 and RM750,000, followed by properties priced between RM300,000 and RM500,000 (which makes up 26% total sales) and properties between RM750,000 and RM1 million make up 19% of total sales.

"The latest figures from the National Property Information Centre (Napic) is also promising. The property market recorded a significant increase in the first half of 2021 with a total of 139,754 transactions worth over RM62 billion recorded, showing an increase of 21% in transaction volume and 32.1% in transaction value compared to the same period last year," he said.

Conversely, people, who have been forced to remain at home during the movement control order (MCO) periods, have taken a good look at their own homes and realised the shortcomings, said Chor.

"So now they have a better idea of what they want when they seek to upgrade their homes. As such, there are new market demands for developers to fill even as they incorporate sustainable practices within their organisations and maintain excellence in development, design, and quality. They continue to elevate industry standards.

"Other than that, developers have had to also quickly adapt to changes and improve to fit the new norm," he said.

The StarProperty Awards 2021 can be viewed at the StarProperty YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/StarpropertyMy.