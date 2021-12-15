Starburst Aerospace's Singapore Aviation Accelerator Announces Second Cohort of Participants

Commencing February 2022 in conjunction with the Singapore Airshow, the second cohort of startups will drive ground-breaking solutions for the Global Aviation Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst, the world's first and only global aviation and space accelerator, today unveiled the launch of its second cohort of the Singapore Aviation Accelerator Program. Launched in January 2021, the Singapore Aviation Accelerator Program is a joint partnership with Enterprise Singapore, Singapore Airlines, SATS, and AIRLab (a joint research lab between the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Thales) that fosters innovation and disruption in the air transport industry through the facilitation of corporate partnerships with global and Asia-based startups.

Its second cohort will focus on sustainability and green aviation, digitalisation and automation, air cargo, and logistics and supply chain. Singapore Airlines, SIA Engineering Company, SATS, and AIRLab will continue to support the program as corporate partners, together with the program's community partners, the Association of Aerospace Industries (Singapore) (AAIS) and Microsoft. Starburst has also named Greenwillow as a new community partner.

"We are extremely proud of the cutting-edge innovation conceived by our inaugural cohort of startups and look forward to seeing what this second cohort has in store," said Francois Chopard, CEO and Founder of Starburst. "There are so many exciting startups doing incredible things. From ground-breaking technology to forward-thinking solutions, we're proud to engage these companies and continue to make waves in the aviation industry through this collaboration."

"We are excited to continue supporting this programme, and working with innovative start-ups. This is very much aligned with our practice of leveraging open innovation ecosystem to solve business challenges, and strengthening Singapore as a leading digital aviation hub," said George Wang, Singapore Airlines.

"As one of the pioneer batch of mentors in the programme, we benefited from the experience brought about by working with the startups. We are looking forward to working with more startups in the second cohort on the use cases and Open APIs we have in the AIR Lab," said Herve Moalic, AIR Lab Director.

Mr Law Chung Ming, Executive Director for Transport and Logistics, Enterprise Singapore said, "Innovation is going to be key in enabling Singapore's aviation companies to continue to transform business models, and enhance business resilience and capabilities so that they will be well-placed to capture new opportunities as we recover from COVID-19. We see the Singapore Aviation Accelerator Programme as an important platform to catalyse such innovations and hope to see more aviation companies working with strong startups to deepen their innovation efforts to accelerate their growth."

Running from February 2022 to May 2022, the selected startups will go through a 13-week intensive program comprising lectures, workshops, special events, and mentorship. These activities aim to strengthen the capabilities of startups in aviation through connecting them to Enterprise Singapore's and Starburst's global network of experts and leaders in the industry, who will work with them to mature their technology, raise capital, and push products into the market locally, regionally and globally.

In leveraging Starburst's global influence as an innovation pioneer in the aviation and aerospace industry and Singapore's connectivity as the aviation hub of the Asia-Pacific, this program will drive the country's next generation of innovation solutions in air transport, deepen the talent pool of aviation and technology professionals, while accelerating overall startup ecosystem development.

For more information, visit starburst.aero.

About Starburst

Starburst is an innovation catalyst in the aerospace industry. They are the first and only global aerospace accelerator, connecting startups with corporates, investors and government, while providing strategic growth and investment consulting services for all. With offices in Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, Singapore, Seoul, Tel Aviv, Mumbai, and Madrid, the team has built an ecosystem of key players with 9000+ of startups in its network. Starburst's accelerator program helps startups scale their business in aviation, space, and defense with access to the largest group of corporate stakeholders to help startups win their first $1M+ contract.

