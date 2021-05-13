STARLUX Airlines First Flight landing in Ho Chi Minh City

TAIPEI, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's newly founded airline STARLUX Airlines, with its very first flights to Macau, Penang and Danang on 23 January last year, officially launched its inaugural flight flying between Ho Chi Minh City and Taipei today.



STARLUX Airlines first flight landed in Ho Chi Minh City.

STARLUX has been adjusting its schedule and choosing to open new routes to important business destinations in response to market demand during the pandemic. After opening routes to Narita, Osaka, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, the airline once again goes against the tide during the pandemic by launching a new route to another major Asian destination—Ho Chi Minh City. The schedule for the newly added route is listed below.

Route Flight No. Flight Time Weekly Schedule SGN-TPE JX712 11:25-16:10 WED, THU, SAT TPE-SGN JX711 08:00-10:25 WED, THU, SAT

*STARLUX Airlines reserves the right to adjust the flight schedule at any time. The schedule is subject to change without any prior notice. Please visit www.starlux-airlines.com for updated information.

With regard to the newly added routes, STARLUX will continue safety precautions and measures to prevent Covid-19. These measures include full cabin and amenities cleaning and disinfection on every flight, cabin crew wearing disposable waterproof gowns, surgical masks, waterproof gloves and eye protection equipment.

With its hub at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, STARLUX Airlines now flies to Macau, Penang, Bangkok, Osaka, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and Ho Chi Minh City. The airline initially operates routes in Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia and will gradually develop its trans-oceanic routes to North America starting in 2022, growing steadily toward becoming one of the world's leading airlines.

STARLUX airlines is positioned as a premium boutique airline. Its A321neo aircraft has 188 seats, including 8 in business class and 180 in economy class. Each seat in business class is equipped with a 15.6-inch 1080p inflight entertainment system screen and can transform into an 82-inch fully flat bed. Passengers sitting in economy class can stretch out with a generous 31-inches of leg room and enjoy a personal entertainment system featuring a 10.1-inch 720p screen, which is the first on narrow-body aircraft in Taiwan. The business class meals are specially prepared by the one-star Michelin Taiwanese restaurant - Longtail, while economy class features Taiwan-based meat brand "Hutong Roasted Meat" to create luxurious roasted meat with rice. There is also the one and only signature "Home in the air" cabin fragrance.

Related Links :

http://www.starlux-airlines.com/