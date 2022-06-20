Start at 1 USD and Earn Daily Profits: Bosera International Launches "Bosera USD Money Market Fund"

HONG KONG, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., Limited ("Bosera International") is delighted to announce that the Bosera USD Money Market Fund is officially launched on June 20, 2022. The fund mainly invests in USD-denominated short-term deposits and high quality money market instruments, taking capital preservation and liquidity into account. The Fund employs a robust yet flexible investment strategy to help investors seize global market opportunities and achieve stable returns in the current volatile market environment.

Low Risk, Stable Return, Daily Redemption

The Bosera USD Money Market Fund is managed by Bosera's professional investment team to maximize income by mainly investing in a portfolio of USD-denominated high-quality short-term deposits and money market instruments around the world, and seeks to achieve a return in line with the prevailing money market rate. At the same time, any non-USD-denominated investments are hedged to protect against any currency risk. As one of the largest fixed income teams in Hong Kong, Bosera International is able to benefit from economies of sales with its extensive counterparty resources and strong bargaining power.

With ample of liquidity, the Bosera USD Money Market Fund supports daily redemptions, which provides investors with additional flexibility when making asset allocation decisions. At the same time, the minimum investment is as low as 1 US dollar.

For both institutions and individual investors, the Fund can serve as a low risk cash management tool which also provides a stable income. For investors with low risk appetites and capital preservation goals, the fund is a preferred tool, which not only captures better than market returns in the USD market, but also lowers exposure to market risks. Investors can also use this fund to flexibly manage idle funds while waiting for the opportunity to reenter the capital market.

Capture the Global Interest Rate Hike Cycle Opportunity and Realize Asset Appreciation

The global market has been volatile since 2022, and there are still many uncertainties in the future. In such market conditions, investors' demand for defensive assets has increased significantly. Looking forward to the second half of the year, there is a high probability that the interest rate will continue to raise globally, and in the continuous interest rate hike environment, the yield of the Bosera USD Money Market Fund will increase along interest rate hikes. The manager will also keep abreast of changes in interest rates and inflation trends in a timely manner to help investors seize opportunities in the global market, and achieve the investment goals of providing steady income and asset appreciation.

About Bosera International

Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., Limited ("Bosera International")is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bosera Asset Management Co., Limited ("Bosera"). Bosera is one of the first five fund management companies established in mainland China and one of the largest independent management institutions in China, providing comprehensive asset management services to institutional and retail investors.

Established on March 4, 2010, Bosera International is one of the first Chinese-funded fund companies to launch asset management business in Hong Kong. Since its establishment, Bosera International has seized the opportunity of global asset allocation, adhered to the concept of value investment, formed a stable fixed income investment, covering a comprehensive product line such as active equity and passive index, and actively established partnerships with other international companies, to provide global investors with two-way and cross-border asset management services. Bosera International serves customers in major financial markets such as the United States, Europe, South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong. 12 years of deep cultivation in Hong Kong, Bosera International has become one of the largest Chinese asset management companies in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Investment involves risk. Past performance of the fund is not indicative of future performance. Investors should not make investment decisions solely on the basis of the information contained in this material, but should refer to the Explanatory Memorandum and the Key Facts Statement of the Sub-Fund for further details, including the product features and risk factors before making any investment decisions. The investment value may also be affected by exchange rates. Investors should seek professional advice.

Bosera USD Money Market Fund (the "Sub-Fund") is a Sub-Fund of Bosera Global Public Funds Series Open-ended Fund Company (the "Company"). The Company has been registered with the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong (the "SFC") as an open-ended fund company under Section 112D of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong (the "SFO"). The Company and each Sub-Fund are authorised by the SFC in Hong Kong under Section 104 of the SFO. SFC authorisation or registration is not a recommendation or endorsement of the Company or any Sub-Fund nor does it guarantee the commercial merits of the Company or any Sub-Fund or its performance. It does not mean the Company a Sub-Fund is suitable for all investors nor is it an endorsement of its suitability for any particular investor or class of investors.

Investors should be aware that investment in any Sub-Fund is subject to normal market fluctuations and other risks inherent in the underlying assets into which the Sub-Fund may invest. There can be no assurance that any appreciation in value of investments will occur. There is no assurance that the investment objectives of a Sub-Fund will actually be achieved, notwithstanding the efforts of the Manager since changes in political, financial, economic, social and/or legal conditions are not within the control of the Manager. Accordingly, there is a risk that investors may not recoup the original amount invested in a Sub-Fund or may lose a substantial part or all of their initial investment.

This information has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. Publisher: Bosera International. Without the consent of Bosera International, you may not copy, distribute or reproduce any material or any part of this document.