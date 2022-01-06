Start 2022 Sustainably with Beko's Eco-Friendly Product Line

Beko's eco-friendly kitchen appliances are the perfect new year's purchase to kickstart a sustainable 2022 starting from home

Beko Biocycle Refrigerator

As the global trends indicate, it's become apparent more than ever that households across the whole world need to act, and now is the right time to review our habits and strive to be more environmentally friendly in 2022.

Research by University College London[1] has shown that on average it takes 66 days to form a new habit, and there are a number of simple, sustainable changes consumers can adopt in 2022 around the house and in their everyday lives, to make a difference such as:

A well-stacked dishwasher is on average four times more water-efficient than washing by hand per place setting[2]. Leave at least 4 inches (about 11 cm) between the back of your refrigerator and the wall behind it. This will allow heat to flow away more efficiently[3]. An oven will keep its temperature for up to 10 minutes after it's switched off (so long as you keep the door shut). So, one way to cut down on energy consumption is to turn the oven off a little earlier while cooking[4].

Environmental issues are challenges we must all face together and on top of these simple changes we can make in our choices and lives, the eco-friendly line from Beko is here to help consumers make a bigger impact on fighting back against climate change. Simple yet effective tweaks in consumers' habits, accompanied by Beko's eco-friendly product line, will support them in their efforts to achieve sustainable consumption and help protect the environment through 2022 and onward.

Beko's technologically advanced range of sustainable products including a washing machine/washer dryer, oven, tumble dryer, refrigerator, espresso coffee maker and dishwashers have been developed to make a meaningful difference in our day to day lives. Beko's EcoTub Washing Machine & Washer Dryer, produced from recycled plastic bottles, as well as the BioCycle Refrigerator which has two eggtrays made from eggshell wastes and bioplastic are there for anyone who wants to partake in the efforts to battle climate change as individuals, without compromising quality and performance.

Supporting consumers as they continue to take action or even accomplish their New Year's resolutions around sustainability and living more environmentally friendly is the 2022 resolution Beko is committed to.

Product information*

Products with recycled materials for the planet:

EcoTub Washing Machine & Washer Dryer**:

Plastic waste transformed into a valuable alternative raw material.

Approximately up to 60 recycled 0.5L PET bottles used in the tubs of washing machines and washer dryers on certain models.

Recycled PET flakes used along with other plastics and additives without an effect on the tub's effective performance.

World's first example of this type of application in home appliances.

This eco-friendly new manufacturing method significantly lowers carbon dioxide emissions.

Since the beginning of this project in 2017, 58 million PET bottles have been recycled with a reduction of CO2 emissions by almost 2,200 tons.

EcoFiber Oven:

A sustainable material created from recycled fishnet waste and industrial thread waste.

5% recycled fishnet waste and 65% industrial thread waste used in plastic parts such as door decor plastic and display cover.

50% of the BI Oven inner display cover made from industrial thread waste.

GreenDry Tumble Dryer:

Uses recycled plastic in 15% of its plastic parts on average, including in the water tank housing and back cover.

In the past two years, 2,420 tonnes of plastic were recycled for this cause.

Products with bio-composites for the planet:

BioCycle Refrigerator:

Durable components composed of bio-based plastics.

Eggtrays made from eggshell wastes and bioplastics.

Each fridge's two eggtrays*** contain eggshell waste from five eggs.

The fan cover is 100% bio-based plastics (33 gr) from sustainable resources such as corn starch or sugarcane.

The door seal is 25% bio-based (soybean oil) materials (195 gr).

BioCoffee Espresso Machine:

Developed with bio-composite technology.

Each espresso machine is made with five cups of coffee residue, reducing carbon footprint by 5% in bio-composite parts.

Product that reduces chemicals:

AutoDose Dishwasher

AutoDose dispenses the right amount of detergent for sparkling clean dishes every time.

In each wash, up to 28%**** less detergent used with AutoDose for a healthy living on a healthy planet.

* Product availability varies per market.

** Current products available from the Çayırova Washing Machine Plant in Turkey are 8-9-10 kg 1400-1600 rpm WM (washing machine) and 8/5kg & 10/6 kg WD (washer dryer). The target is to expand PET usage to other plants.

*** The number of egg trays can change according to the model.

**** For lightly soiled dishes & gel detergent usage.

Beko EcoTub Washing Machine