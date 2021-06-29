Start-up Express Pitching Final showcases innovation

The Start-up Express Pitching Contest winners pictured together with the judging panel and special guests. Pictured on the front row (from left) are judges Herbert Chia, Venture Partner, Sequoia Capital China; Raymond Yung, Vice Chairman, AMTD Global Advisory Committee; Stephen Liang, Assistant Executive Director of HKTDC; Hendrick Sin, Co-founder & Executive Director & Vice Chairman, CMGE Technology Group Limited; and Duncan Chiu, Co-founder, Radiant Venture Capital Limited.