"StartmeupHK Festival 2021" Welcomes Grand Opening of GBA Innovation Summit (Virtual) on May 25 to Discover Opportunities in the Greater Bay Area

HONG KONG, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a main event of the StartmeupHK Festival 2021, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) Innovation Summit (Virtual) hosted by TusPark Hong Kong will take the stage on May 25, 2021. This Summit is supported by InvestHK and with HSBC as lead sponsor. Over 50 speakers from Mainland China, Hong Kong and the world's leading technology companies, start-ups and investors have confirmed to attend.

With the support from the HKSAR government, Mr Chan Mo-po, Paul, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of HKSAR, and Stephen Phillips, Director-General of Investment Promotion of HKSAR will give opening remarks respectively. Representatives from top Chinese technology companies such as Tencent, Netease and world-renowned investment institutions including Zhenfund, GSR Ventures and Lighthouse Capital are engaged in this grand event.

This Summit empowers corporate representatives to accelerate innovation,exchange views on ongoing transformation with other industry stakeholders,as well as explore business opportunities. Startups can explore potential clients and engage with renowned investors. Ventures could share inspirations with forward-thinking corporate representatives and tech startups.

Why should people join the Summit?

Highlight 1: Live Conference from Tech Giants, MNCs and VCs

50+ guest speakers will share their insights on forefront technology topics ranging from Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Fintech to SaaS etc. Speakers are from Tencent, Netease, Cloudwalk, Tuya Smart; well-known investment institutions such as Zhenfund, GSR Ventures, 5Y Capital and Lighthouse Capital will demystify the investment landscape in the region.

Highlight 2: Immersive Virtual Experience to explore GBA

Apart from the Live Conference above, a series of workshops covering business essentials for landing in GBA including policies in GBA, accounting and finance, laws and regulations, branding strategies and talent recruitment will be shared while participants could also connect with 50+ Tech ventures in GBA at the Virtual Booths and engage with top investors and corporations.

About TusPark HK

TusPark, stands for Tsinghua University Science Park, is the key platform for technology transfer and business incubation for extending the social function of Tsinghua University. As a mission, TusPark Hong Kong is established to facilitate the growth of the startup ecosystem and to cultivate technology entrepreneurial cultures in Hong Kong.

Please refer to https://www.gbainnovation.info/ for details of the summit and the list of guests.