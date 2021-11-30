Starts With ABC Introduces Three New Programs to Fight Diabetes and Obesity under its ABC Community Division

The three new programs are specially designed by certified lifestyle health coaches and CDC-approved to help diabetic patients live a new, healthy lifestyle.

Fort Lauderdale, US- Starts with ABC, a health and wellness company in the United States is excited to release three new wellness programs to help combat diabetes and obesity, that is specially designed based on the current epidemic.

People with diabetes, and especially uncontrolled diabetes, are prey to infections and complications arising from COVID-19. Regular monitoring, lifestyle and behavioral changes, and counseling from health coaches can help keep diabetes in the control range and enable the remission of Type 2 diabetes.

The three wellness programs are created for different groups of people. It includes a Type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes program specially designed for those with a family history of diabetes and those currently suffering from it. The company also offers a weight loss program that will teach people ways to reduce weight and stay healthy, as it is considered the most significant modifiable risk factor of diabetes.

Overall, the program will include daily group workout sessions, weekly lifestyle coaching sessions with a dietitian and behaviorist, interactive tracking calendar, virtual community support, and personalized mentoring to ensure that those who joined the ABC family will reach their goals.

“Our programs are designed to empower people to manage diabetes,” said a spokesperson from Start With ABC. “We address your health problems at the roots and enable people with diabetes to effectively control and reduce the severity of the condition through changing their psychology and providing them tons of support and resources.”

All plans will provide 24/7 customer support backed by doctors, psychologists, herbalists, registered dietitians, weight loss consultants, and personal trainers to help ensure those who sign up will reach their goals daily.

For more information, please visit http://www.startswithabc.com/

About Starts With ABC

With over 12 years of combined experience helping people achieve their fitness and health goals, Starts With ABC is a health and wellness startup dedicated to helping those who have diabetes. ABC offers three types of wellness programs, including the pre-diabetes program, Type 2 diabetes program, and a weight loss program to bring sustainable behavior and lifestyle changes to help diabetic patients.

