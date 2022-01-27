Startup Company iGamie Launches Gamiezone - a Social Network for Gamers

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With social interactions moving from in-person to online, social media and games are evolving from simply being a way to pass time, to the main way we communicate. To tackle this behavioural shift, iGamie is building a platform to transform the experience for casual and core gamers while providing a trustworthy, user-friendly environment.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the global market for Social Commerce is projected to reach US$2.9 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.8% . With over 2.5 billion gamers around the world , mobile games are leading the charge with an expected CAGR of 12.3% over the next 5 years, accounting for over 51% of the global gaming market .



"The future of social interaction transformation, lies in the strength of social fabric within communities," says Vincent YANG, Founder & CEO of abComo (parent company of iGamie). "Our mission is to create a space where everyone can interact beyond boundaries."

By connecting like-minded gamers together while facilitating transactions, iGamie is creating a social commerce platform targeting the growing gaming market.

About GamieZone

GamieZone is the latest product launched by iGamie. On GamieZone, gamers will be able to get the best content from the games of their choice and receive the content that they're interested in. Whether it's browsing the top trending posts on their favourite game or staying in tune with what's going on in the community, gamers will be able to find it all on a single platform.

Harness the Power of Influencers

Influencers are an integral part of the way consumers make any decision. Be it keeping up with the latest trends or hypes in any product, influencers often own the first interaction with gamers.

Influencers from around the globe can share original content through the Gamiezone feed. From exclusive content to reaction videos, gamers will be able to get the best of the best from influencers, content creators and fellow gamers in just a matter of minutes.

Gaming Platform Fueled by Commerce

Beyond the social platform, iGamie allows gamers to purchase in-game currency on the largest mobile games at a competitive price. By working together with industry partners, gamers will be able to get access to the easiest and fastest game credit top-up platform.

Global games that gamers will be able to enjoy competitive rates include Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB), Free Fire, PUBG Mobile and more.

To fuel the next-generation platform for gamers, abComo (parent company of iGamie) has raised their latest Pre Series-A round. The venture is backed by the founding members of the companies including MeiTuan, Qunar, Alibaba and one of Singapore's latest unicorn startups.

abComo

