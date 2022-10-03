Startup Island TAIWAN Speaks at GCTF Seminar on Taiwan's Role in Bringing Smart Solutions to the SDGs

TAIPEI, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the challenges faced by the globe on the implementation of the United Nations' (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Taiwan, the United States, Japan, and Australia jointly held the "Global Cooperation and Training Framework" (GCTF) international seminar in New York during the opening of the 77th UN General Assembly.

This year, Startup Island TAIWAN (SIT) was invited to share on the topic of "Finding Transformative Solutions through Innovative Partnership Mechanisms". SIT is the national startup brand of Taiwan. As the gateway to Taiwan's startup ecosystem, SIT is a key player in bridging Taiwan's startups and ecosystem to the rest of the world. Since its launch, with the support of the National Development Council (NDC) and along with the Taiwan startup community, it has already nominated potential startups across various industries as "NEXT BIG" - Taiwan's trailblazers of innovation, held "Together, Go Big" - the biggest Japan-Taiwan Startup Summit in Japan, leading Taiwan's overall startup atmosphere to the higher.



Allen John Ku, Vice President of SIT, Speaking at this year’s GCTF Seminar

In his speech, Allen John Ku, Vice President of Startup Island TAIWAN, touched on eight of the 17 SDGs of the UN: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, Climate Action, Clear Water and Sanitation, Quality Education, Partnerships for the Goals, No poverty, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and Good Health and Well-being. He shared how Taiwan's industries, both government and corporate sectors alike, contribute to implementing these SDGs, the overall startup ecosystem in Taiwan, and SIT's role in bringing all the stakeholders together for connections with the global community. Some examples mentioned in Taiwan's take on implementing SDGs include Taiwan marking 2050 as the year to become a net-zero emitter nation, TSMC's launch of water conservation guidelines in the production of semiconductor chips, and Taiwan Sugar Corporation's collaboration with Honduras to introduce agri-tech solutions while enhancing the quality of life for Honduras' coffee farmers.

SIT will continue to connect with and demonstrate to the world how Taiwan's innovative capabilities and technologies can make an unprecedented impact. Taiwan will continue to play a vital role in curating SDGs solutions with its foreign partners and friends, making the world a better place.