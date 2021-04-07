StashAway, the award-winning digital wealth manager, launches in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StashAway, Asia's leading and fastest- growing digital wealth manager, is a low-cost and easy-to-use investing platform that provides intelligent asset allocation with global ETFs for both retail and professional investors. The platform will now be available to Hong Kong residents and is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).



Founded in 2016 in Singapore and with operations in Malaysia and now the MENA region, StashAway has clients from more than 160 countries and 190 nationalities. StashAway is an established player in the digital wealth advisory market, with more than $1 billion USD of assets under management. Its rapid growth is due to its user-centric design, free education resources, and sophisticated investment framework. These aspects make it easy for anyone to start investing effectively, positioning StashAway as a competitive alternative to traditional wealth management providers.

With more than 17 years of experience in managing multi-asset portfolios globally for Goldman Sachs as well as for institutional investors and family offices, Stephanie Leung is leading StashAway's Hong Kong expansion. She says, "You'd be surprised to hear that wealth management in Hong Kong has largely been limited to traditional providers, who often operate on, and are incentivised by high commission-based fees and high minimum investment amounts. StashAway breaks those barriers and makes investing accessible to all, with client support available through our mobile and web app, 7 days a week."

Freddy Lim, Co-Founder and CIO, adds that StashAway's intelligent investing framework allows people to invest a portion of their savings in a safe way. He says, "We manage risk and returns by investing into large, liquid, and globally-diversified ETFs, and by continually optimising our portfolios to ensure that they remain resilient in any economic environment. This approach means anyone can invest safely over the long term, withdraw any time, and effectively plan for their future."

StashAway's portfolios have consistently outperformed their respective same-risk benchmarks since their inception in 2017, with annualised returns ranging from 21.3% (for its highest risk portfolio) to 4.7% (for its lowest-risk portfolio) in USD terms* as of February 2021.

*Same-risk benchmarks are proxied by MSCI World Equity Index (for equities) and FTSE World Government Bond Index (for bonds). The benchmarks we use have the same 10-years realised volatility as our portfolios. We calculate these returns before fees.

About StashAway Hong Kong

StashAway holds fund management licenses from Singapore's Monetary Authority of Singapore and Malaysia's Securities Commission, and an asset management license from the Dubai Financial Services Authority. StashAway and its subsidiaries obtained its licenses from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong for Type 1, 4 and 9 regulated activities.



StashAway has raised US$36.4 million in 5 funding rounds. The company's financial backers include Eight Roads Ventures, the global investment firm backed by Fidelity and early investor in Alibaba; Square Peg, the largest venture capital fund in Australia; and Asia Capital & Advisors, the private equity firm led by Francis Rozario and Aaron Razario. The company was awarded a Technology Pioneer by The World Economic Forum and a Top 10 LinkedIn Startup in 2020.

www.stashaway.hk

Press contact:

Marilyn So, Head of Business Development, Hong Kong

WhatsApp: +65 9070 3910 | Phone: +852 9545 1390

marilyn@stashaway.com