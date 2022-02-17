StashAway doubles down on offering environmental and responsible investing options

HONG KONG, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StashAway has expanded its investment offering by introducing two new portfolios that allow users to invest for good while also generating long-term returns: the Environment and Cleantech Thematic Portfolio and the Responsible Investing Portfolio. The latter is an ESG adaptation of StashAway's classic General Portfolio. The two portfolios are optimised for both performance and impact.

StashAway's Responsible Investing Portfolio focuses exposure to for-profit companies deemed to have high ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) scores, which indicate positive social impact relating to sustainability, diversity, representation, corporate governance, and community. The Responsible Investing portfolio provides an option to build core wealth with ESG-focused principles, making it ideal for long-term financial goals, such as saving for retirement.

The Environment and Cleantech Thematic Portfolio allows users to diversify their investments to game-changing innovations in the sustainable solutions and low-carbon technologies space aimed at mitigating the impact of climate change. Specifically, it comprises a variety of sectors such as clean energy, clean water, energy storage, smart grids, green financing and waste management.

Freddy Lim, StashAway Co-founder and Group Chief Investment Officer, shares: "Investors have become more conscious about what industries and companies their money goes into: global momentum for ESG investing has been immense, with assets estimated to reach a third of global AUM by 2025, according to Bloomberg[1]. We're introducing these two portfolios because we want clients to have the option to invest in a way that allows them to positively shape the future of our planet and society while also generating long-term returns."

Both portfolios are highly diversified and are made up of ETFs from some of the world's top fund managers such as iShares (managed by BlackRock), Amundi, ARK Invest, Global X, and VanEck. The new portfolios have been made available to the company's clients in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Middle East, and now launching in Hong Kong and Thailand.

About StashAway

StashAway is a digital wealth manager that offers investment portfolios and wealth management solutions for both retail and professional investors and operates in Singapore, Malaysia, the Middle East, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

As of January 2021, the company surpassed $1 billion USD in assets under management. It achieved this milestone faster than it took the world's largest digital wealth managers, Betterment and Wealthfront, to reach the same milestone. In 2020, StashAway was recognised as a Technology Pioneer by The World Economic Forum and a Top 10 LinkedIn Startup.