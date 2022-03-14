StashAway launches Accredited Investors access to private equity, venture capital, angel investing and digital assets

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StashAway has introduced an offering designed exclusively for Accredited Investors (AIs): StashAway Reserve. With StashAway Reserve, Accredited Investors can now access private equity and venture capital (PE and VC), angel investing deals, invest in digital assets, and get unbiased wealth advisory.

Michele Ferrario, Co-founder and CEO of StashAway, shares: "Five years ago, we built StashAway for the mass affluent. Today, high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals make up 20% of our assets under management, and the demand is growing exponentially each month. They're looking to us because they've been so poorly served, and are dissatisfied with the high-fee products they've been pressured to buy. With so much demand from these groups, we've designed investment options and an advisory experience specially for them. StashAway Reserve offers exclusive access to private market investments that have historically only been available to institutional investors, easy access to digital assets, and unbiased wealth advisory - all at the same low fees and low minimums that clients expect in this day in age."

PE and VC

Private equity and venture capital are becoming increasingly attractive one for investors: Bloomberg and Burgiss estimate that, compared to the S&P 500, investments in PE and VC have outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.8 times in the last 25 years. Additionally, in 2021, BlackRock announced ambitions to move the industry from public markets and traditional 60/40 stock/bond portfolio to a redefined 50/30/20 portfolio composition. Where 20% of investments should be allocated to private equity, suggesting it would result in better overall outcomes for investors*.

"The private investments market in Singapore has long been accessible only to ultra-high-net-worth individuals: PE and VC minimums typically start anywhere from $250,000 USD to $1 million USD per fund, and even with that money at their disposal, many people aren't able to get into those funds. We've lowered those barriers to entry for Accredited Investors. In a given year, clients can get exposure to 6 to 10 high-quality funds from the world's leading fund managers, such as Carlyle, KKR, and Insight Partners. And, investments can start as low as $50,000 USD," shares Amanda Ong, Country Manager Singapore of StashAway.

Angel investing

StashAway, in collaboration with XA Network (XA), the foremost tech leaders' investment network in Southeast Asia, provides clients with the opportunity to invest in promising early-stage technology startups across Southeast Asia. Clients can start angel investing from as little as $20,000 USD a year, and can expect to invest in 10 to 20 startups per year. XA Network's members are some of the most senior leaders from Rocket Internet, Gojek, Lazada, Google, Grab, Netflix, and more, and their portfolio companies have also received investments from VCs such as Sequoia Surge, Temasek, and Tiger Global. Some of the recent startups that XA Network members have invested in are Lomotif, Lummo (formerly BukuKas), Nextgen Foods, and Spenmo.

"Our collaboration with StashAway is an exciting moment for tech start-up founders across Southeast Asia. XA Network will now be even better placed to facilitate access to all the capital promising early-stage companies need to grow, together with the unparalleled support of our extensive network of 140+ tech leaders," shares Belinda Ong, General Manager, XA Network.

Digital Assets

StashAway has built a feature to invest between 1% to 12% of a General Investing portfolio in digital assets. StashAway believes that controlled exposure to digital assets could provide diversification for investors.

Unbiased wealth advisory

Finally, StashAway Reserve has an entire Wealth Advisory team certified and trained to provide unbiased and comprehensive financial and investment planning and advisory. This includes yearly financial planning sessions, bi-annual portfolio reviews, and chats whenever and for whatever clients might need.

About StashAway

StashAway is a digital wealth manager that offers investment portfolios and wealth management solutions for both retail and accredited investors and operates in Singapore, Malaysia, the Middle East, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

As of January 2021, the company surpassed $1 billion USD in assets under management. It achieved this milestone faster than it took the world's largest digital wealth managers, Betterment and Wealthfront, to reach the same milestone. In 2020, StashAway was recognised as a Technology Pioneer by The World Economic Forum and a Top 10 LinkedIn Startup.

About XA Network (only for Angel Investing)

The XA Network was founded in 2018 as an investment network comprising senior management from leading global and regional technology companies. XA Network's purpose is to foster inclusive innovation by empowering the tech community in Southeast Asia.

XA Network focuses on early-stage investments. Founders value XA members' distinguished backgrounds as entrepreneurs and senior business builders. Furthermore, portfolio companies are able to tap into the collective power of deep-rooted networks and expertise across business strategy, product development, and fundraising. XA Network has invested in a wide variety of sectors and over 50 companies since 2018, including Lummo (formerly known as BukuKas, Spenmo, Sampingan, Nextgen Foods, and Intellect.

For more information please visit www.xanetwork.co