StashAway Launches Bento Campaign to Educate the Public About Having a Diversified Investment Portfolio

HONG KONG, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StashAway, Asia's leading digital wealth manager, has launched an Investment Bento Giveaway campaign to raise awareness about the importance of having a diversified and balanced investment portfolio. A StashAway pop-up "restaurant" will temporarily replace A Bowl, ordinarily a fusion poke bowl restaurant in Sheung Wan, on Dec 7-8, from 11:30AM - 2:30PM.

StashAway is a digital wealth manager that strongly believes in financial education and inclusion. The "Investment Bento Giveaway" follows the company's Central MTR and Coffee Giveaway campaigns in September 2021. The marketing campaigns aim to drive home the importance of not making emotional investment decisions. Along the campaign, StashAway will also host a Lunch and Learn session (Cantonese) on 8 December 2021 at 12:30 PM at theDesk Strand 50 in Sheung Wan.

One may ask, how are bentos related to investing? Well, investment portfolios should be diversified and balanced, just like the ingredients of a bento box.

Participants will recieve a form to indicate the asset classes that they currently have in their investment portfolio. Each asset class, such as stocks, bonds, and Gold, is represented by a bento box ingredient. The bento, prepared according to the form, will indicate how diversified and balanced their "investment portfolio" is.

Stephanie Leung, Head of StashAway HK and Group Deputy CIO, says, "We want to emphasise just how important rational investing is, especially during the current short-term volatility we're seeing in the markets. It's our ambition to motivate investors to stay invested and not let short-term volatility distract them from their long-term financial goals. And, if we can motivate investors to stay invested in a fun and memorable way, that's even better!"

StashAway's investment portfolios are diversified across geographies, asset classes, and sectors with exposure to 50+ ETFs. Risk management is at the core of StashAway's investment framework, giving investors the opportunity to choose a risk level that they're comfortable with.

About StashAway

StashAway is a digital wealth manager that offers investment portfolios and wealth management solutions for both retail and professional investors, operating across Singapore, Malaysia, the Middle East and North Africa, Hong Kong, and Thailand. StashAway HK is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong for Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities.

StashAway recently launched Thematic Portfolios, giving investors exposure to sectors that are expected to transform, or structurally change existing paradigms that are major drivers of future growth.

In January 2021, the company surpassed $1 billion USD in assets under management. It achieved this milestone faster than it took the world's largest digital wealth managers, Betterment and Wealthfront, to reach the same milestone. In 2020, StashAway was recognised as a Technology Pioneer by The World Economic Forum and a Top 10 LinkedIn Startup.

StashAway has raised US$ 61.4 Million in 6 rounds of financing. Lead investors include Asia Capital & Advisors, Eight Roads Ventures, Square Peg, and Sequoia Capital India.

www.stashaway.hk