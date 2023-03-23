State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company Introduces Green Power Water Purifier at Tibetan Children’s School

State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company installed a Green Power Water Purifier for the children of Tibetan Nagqu Xiangmao Township Primary School on March 22nd, 2023, the 31st World Water Day.

The Green Power Water Purifier is installed in the open space next to the water room in the playground of Xiangmao Township Primary School for all teachers and students to get water, with a length of nearly 3.5 meters, a width of nearly 2.5 meters and a height of nearly 2.5 meters, about half a standard container. Its roof is installed with several solar photovoltaic panels, four walls are also painted with pretty Tibetan children singing and dancing on the turquoise grassland. And one of the walls has a large window open and several tap water taps installed.

"This is the green power water purifier developed by our team specifically for schools in high-altitude areas", said Zhang Yu from the State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company. The core function of this equipment is to purify the groundwater directly and make it available for the children to drink. It is reported that this set of equipment uses the most advanced international reverse osmosis technology, especially for high fluoride, arsenic and other kinds of heavy metals harmful to human beings, the removal rate of more than 98%, can directly purify and filter the water drawn from the school wells, and the filtered water quality meets the standard requirements.

"Why is the roof of the water purification equipment also installed photovoltaic power panels?" Zhang Yu said, "The preparation of pure water requires electricity, and considering the characteristics of long light hours in Tibet, photovoltaic panels are added to the top of the equipment and 24 energy storage batteries are added inside. Converting light energy into electricity for the water purification device, can greatly save electricity expenses for the school."

On August 1, 2022, Zhang Yu used his vacation time to follow the large truck pulling the equipment, from Hangzhou, through Anhui, Henan, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, traveled nearly 4,000 kilometers, lasting 12 days to Naqu, and presented a green power water purifier for each elementary school of Xiangmao Township and Luoma Township. But before the installation and commissioning is completed, local areas in Tibet were suddenly hit by the Covid-19 epidemic, forcing the action to interrupt. It will not be possible to restart the installation of the equipment until March 2023.

It is understood that in order to provide healthy drinking water to more frontier elementary school without tap water supply, State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company is building a long-term public welfare mechanism, cooperating with China Charity Federation with the project "Light Up Hope, Do Good for the Future" and introducing more social resources to enrich the "Love Circle" with more contents.

