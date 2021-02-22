State of Victoria Country Fire Authority Selects Zetron's Command and Control System to Improve Statewide Integrated Emergency Communications

Twenty-eight Command and Control Centres will be interconnected on a single communications system to increase operational efficiency in protecting lives & property

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zetron, a global leader in integrated mission critical communications technology, announced today that the Country Fire Authority (CFA) has awarded a $4 million contract for Zetron's ACOM Command & Control system to be used as the radio communications platform for District Command Centres and Incident Control Centres across the state of Victoria, Australia. The CFA is a volunteer fire service with over 1,200 brigades organized among 21 districts across Victoria.

In 2021 Zetron will begin installation of the ACOM system across 28 CFA locations. All 28 centres will be equipped with an ACOM system and interconnected via CFA's WAN to a high availability central core to effectively operate as one statewide collaborative system. In the event WAN connectivity is lost, the independent communications systems of each location will continue to operate their respective regional radios and base station repeaters.

CFA has more than 54,000 dedicated volunteers who serve more than four million Victorians in both regional and suburban areas. The core mission of the CFA is to protect lives and property from fire and other emergencies through prevention, preparedness and response.

"Country Fire Authority's integrated communications needs are as complex as they are critical to ensuring thousands of resources across thousands of kilometres, in often hazardous conditions, can stay connected, organised and accounted for," said Ranjan Bhagat, Vice President and General Manager, Zetron Australasia. "The ACOM Command and Control system is designed for interoperability, integration, and configurability to address even the most challenging and unique communications conditions and requirements on the planet, and we're honoured to have been selected and trusted by CFA to provide their new radio communications platform in their Command & Control Centres."

About Zetron, Inc.

Zetron has been a trusted provider of mission critical communications systems since 1980. It is ALL we do. With a comprehensive portfolio of technology solutions, including integrated next generation call taking, dispatch, CAD, mapping, fire station alerting, logging/reporting systems and more, Zetron is relied on by communications centres in public safety, transportation, utilities, healthcare, and other markets on all seven continents of the world. Zetron's relentless pursuit of quality, durability and interoperability has made it one of the most enduring and consistently trusted brands in mission critical communications for 40 years. Our solutions are backed by world class technical support, training, project management and professional services, as well as a global network of highly capable partners and system integrators dedicated to exceeding the unique needs of Zetron customers. Zetron is a wholly owned subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation. For more information, visit: www.zetron.com

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1441311/Zetron_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Related Links :

https://www.zetron.com