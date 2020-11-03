Staying connected with battery backup

Schneider Electric - As more shift to working from home or attending classes online, our increased reliance on digital tools and online services is making it more important than ever that power and Internet connectivity are always available. While there are limited options should the Internet go out, ensuring reliable power is as simple as having an effective battery backup plan.

Work from home growing

Ensuring reliable power at home is hence a highly pertinent topic. Globally, the work from home trend is growing, fuelled by digitalisation and the impact of the pandemic. Indeed, a recent global study found that more than a third of people work remotely at least once a week. This is significantly up from the 10 per cent recorded in 2010 and looks set to pick up further.

Already, some global firms have reportedly committed to making work from home a permanent option. For instance, Fujitsu said it will halve its office space in Japan, and switch completely to a hot-desking system. Closer to home, a poll of 350 workers in Singapore earlier this year found that around a third believed they have been more productive since they started working from home.

With factors such as greater productivity due to increased flexibility in time management and the ability to avoid the stresses of rush-hour commuting, the material comforts of home, and growing adaptability, the popularity of work from home looks set to grow.

Uninterrupted productivity at home

As we work more from home, it makes sense to equip it for maximum productivity. While a good chair and external monitors are the first things that come to mind, Tarunjeet Sarao of Schneider Electric noted that home office productivity in our world today is inextricably linked to uninterrupted internet access - and power.

Unfortunately, as employees do more from home and students turn to online lessons, reliable power is something that typically doesn't get much attention - until it fails.

To ensure uninterrupted productivity at home, it makes sense to deploy an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) to protect key devices at home. An entry-level UPS from APC by Schneider Electric can protect the Internet router and wireless access point. For more complex mesh Wi-Fi network, every node should also have access to backup power.

Another consideration would be protecting against power surges, which are short bursts of excessive power that can damage electrical equipment. Power surges are more common than most of us think, and even routine maintenance by utility companies can cause them.

Indeed, a National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) report noted that homes will experience power surges regardless of which part of the world you live in.

As a bonus, UPS typically come with surge protection capabilities. An alternative would be surge protector, which have miniature breaker mechanisms built directly into the power strips which electronic appliances are plugged. When you consider the value of electronics at stake, the cost of a surge protector is a relatively investment that pays off over the long term.

Article by Michael Kurniawan, Vice President - Singapore, Malaysia & Brunei, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric