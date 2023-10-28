Staying Empowered Amidst Daily Energy Drains: Insights from Dr. Cornelia Kawann's Book 'Change Your Energy - Change Your Life

Introducing an innovative book that offers a blueprint to navigate life's energy drains and thrive amidst the challenges of modern living written by Dr. Cornelia Kawann.

Just in time for Halloween, Dr. Cornelia Kawann, the award-winning scientist and world-renowned electrical engineer, unveils her latest work, ‘Change Your Energy, Change Your Life.’ In the book, Dr. Kawann draws compelling parallels between the electrical energy crisis in Europe and the personal energy burnout that plagues many today. Readers will be introduced to a groundbreaking framework to navigate the challenges of the modern world and identify the “hidden energy vampires” that drain their life energy.



The book 'Change Your Energy, Change Your Life' demystifies human life energy through scientific facts and equips readers with practical tools for their daily lives, empowering them to reclaim their energy and feel revitalized. The official book launch is set for October 31st, with an online Celebration Party on November 1st at 7 pm CET. Guests can win prizes and are invited to register here to join this virtual event. Readers and energy enthusiasts can purchase the book on Amazon or join the author on her journey in her Facebook Group: “Change Your Energy - Change Your Life”..







“Personal Energy Management is the new time management. It is not about becoming someone else but unveiling your unique energy. "Your energy is your most important currency”, states Dr. Kawann. In the recently launched book, the author highlights the joy of understanding the true sources of an individual's energy. The book unveils an inspiring approach: by embracing and addressing energy patterns, including those "hidden energy vampires," individuals can tap into an abundant wellspring of fresh vitality. This newfound energy empowers them to thrive in their daily lives and opens doors to countless enriching experiences. This framework presents a clear and direct route, simplifying and enhancing the journey of personal growth. The publication brings forward an exhilarating new outlook on personal energy cultivation for its readers.







Dr. Cornelia Kawann has been at the forefront of transformative research and collaborations in the energy sector, particularly as evidenced by her seminal contributions to the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) reports. Spearheading key projects such as "A Reliability Assessment of the U.S. Electric System" has enabled her to develop a model for Personal Energy Management. Dr. Kawann's work has illuminated the intricacies of the evolving U.S. electric grid, emphasizing the significance of microgrids in enhancing system resilience. Under Dr. Kawann's astute guidance and co-authorship, these studies have guided policy and strategic decisions within the U.S. Department of Energy.



Furthermore, Dr. Kawann's international collaborations with European Union projects epitomize her dedication to global energy solutions. Her involvement in groundbreaking research such as the "Analysis of Energy Efficiency of Domestic Electric Storage Water Heaters" and the "BlueAGE Altener Research Programme," dubbed "Blue Energy for a Green Europe," showcases her commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable renewable technologies. As a recognized expert and influential figure in the energy landscape, Dr. Kawann's work continues to bridge gaps and foster collaborative efforts, pushing the envelope for a sustainable energy future.



As a Personal Energy Strategist, Kawann combines her vast scientific background with deep insights into the world of quantum physics and energy, offering readers both a scientific and holistic approach to Personal Energy Management. Drawing from her own experience of overcoming illness, she stresses the importance of managing personal energy, especially for busy businesswomen juggling a myriad of responsibilities.



By seamlessly intertwining scientific knowledge with holistic perspectives, the ‘Change Your Energy, Change Your Life’ book is a solid way for individuals to master themselves when overwhelmed by contemporary life demands. Beyond addressing the technological aspects of energy, the book provides a toolkit for readers, offering strategies to reclaim and expand their personal energy. "In an age where technology and life demands are constantly pulling us in every direction, Dr. Kawann's revolutionary approach emphasizes the need to prioritize our own well-being, teaching us to harness and protect our energy reserves," says a renowned wellness expert, Maria Steinberg. Early reviews of the book indicate that it could be the answer for countless individuals searching for a sense of balance in a chaotic world. By blending her rich technical expertise with energy insights, Dr. Kawann designed a new Mastermind, enabling ambitious participants to thrive in their personal and professional lives by transforming and expanding their energy. To book Dr. Kawann to speak, go to www.CorneliaKawann.com/speaker.



About Cornelia Kawann, Ph.D.:

Operating at the nexus of science and personal energy, Dr. Cornelia Kawann is an award-winning scientist in the field of electrical engineering turned Personal Energy Strategist. She is an executive at the Swiss electricity regulator and Energy-on founder! www.CorneliaKawann.com. With a Ph.D. in engineering, her unique ability to simplify complex quantum physics concepts into actionable personal energy tools has made her a sought-after speaker, author, and Personal Energy Strategist.



Dr. Kawann's mission is to popularize personalized energy work. From her experiences to her deep dives into quantum physics, she empowers others, especially women, to simply manage, regain their vitality, and enjoy life to the fullest. Her approach has been described as a shortcut to personal and professional success.



