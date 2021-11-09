Steadily Unveils Artful New Approach To The Landlord Insurance Category

The elegant new brand creative brings artistry and craft to the old-fashioned landlord insurance industry.

—

Steadily, America’s top-rated landlord insurance company, recently unveiled an artful new approach to the landlord insurance category. The growing Austin-based company has built a reputation for offering fast, affordable landlord insurance paired with beautiful design and intuitive tech. The brand’s new creative direction reflects the artistry and craft that Steadily’s team of landlord insurance experts bring to their product and service offering.

“Steadily was founded to give landlords the modern insurance experience they want” says Steadily Founder and President, Darren Nix. “As landlords ourselves, we understand the unique needs of rental property owners, and have built a team of specialists whose core focus is serving the 17 million individual landlords across the US. From our knowledgeable sales agents, to our engineering team and UI designers, everyone at Steadily is an expert of their craft. Our new brand look and feel reflects that artistry and high standard of service that customers can expect from a Steadily experience”.

Steadily offers American landlords insurance that works like the other modern tools that they love. The digital-first product offers fast and convenient online quotes in minutes, guided by an elegant user interface. Products are intentionally designed to be self-serve, while providing an excellent customer experience at every touch-point. The meticulously designed mobile-first experience pre-fills many data points like property size and year of construction.

For those who prefer a human touch, Steadily’s team of dedicated sales agents are located across the country, offering both localized and national expertise for a wide variety of rental property types and portfolio sizes. With omnichannel sales and customer service options, Steadily is easily accessible on whichever platforms customers prefer, including SMS, email, phone, and messenger chat.

“Steadily takes a personalized approach to insurance, and this makes Steadily unique. We wanted the new creative direction to celebrate this uniqueness." says Designer Clint Kadera. "Each brand illustration is hand-drawn using everyday-household items like ballpoint pens and felt markers. The illustration tools and execution reflect the one-on-one care Steadily brings to each customer interaction. Occasionally, we'll add watercolor hues of purples, blues, and golds. Our brand typography and design motifs – like torn paper – further emphasize Steadily's human touch. Our goal is to create a delightful, elegant experience for the user – the kind of experience you'd expect from America's best-rated landlord insurance company."

The new brand look and feel is currently being rolled out across Steadily’s web and external marketing channels, with plans to incorporate the illustration into video and other mediums in the future. Initial creative executions can currently be seen in print, on display and social media channels, and on Steadily.com.

About Steadily

Steadily was created by industry experts to offer the best landlord insurance service and a top-rated customer experience from quote request to claim resolution. Mobile-first and direct-to-consumer, Steadily is poised to rapidly remake the insurance segment. The company is dual headquartered in Austin, Texas and Overland Park, KS., and is backed by investors including Matrix Partners, Zigg Capital, Next Coast Ventures, Nine Four Ventures, and SV Angel. Learn more at https://www.steadily.com and stay in touch @SteadilyInsure and Facebook.com/SteadilyInsurance.

