Steady Strides ABA Therapy Expands Reach in Texas with Center-Based ABA Therapy Services for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Steady Strides ABA launches a new state-of-the-art center in Houston, Texas, expanding their acclaimed ABA therapy services to include center-based therapy for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Steady Strides ABA Therapy, a leading provider of ABA therapy services, is proud to announce the launch of center-based therapy in their new state-of-the-art center. The center is centrally located in Houston, Texas. The center-based ABA therapy support is in addition to their existing acclaimed home-based ABA therapy services.

Home-based ABA therapy is a niche that is under-addressed throughout Texas and provides options for parents and guardians seeking customized support and schedules for children seeking services in a home environment for full day or with after school or weekend services. The service also offers support for children in daycare and pre-school programs.

With the launch of their center-based services, Steady Strides ABA is expanding the organization's commitment to providing individualized care tailored to meet the specific needs of each child and their family. The team of highly qualified Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) at Steady Strides ABA is dedicated to ongoing improvement and family support throughout the therapy process.

Steady Strides ABA 's in-home ABA therapy services offer individualized treatment plans that focus on essential skills such as communication, social interaction, and self-care. By involving parents in the therapy process through training sessions, the organization ensures that strategies learned during sessions can be seamlessly integrated into the child's daily life. This approach fosters a holistic environment where both the child and their family can work together towards achieving meaningful progress and growth.

Alternatively, the Houston center-based ABA therapy services at Steady Strides ABA provide a structured environment designed to support learning and development. The centers focus on key areas such as pragmatic language, sensory processing, language acquisition, and social skills. In addition, the team at Steady Strides ABA is equipped to address challenging behaviors such as self-injurious and self-stimulatory actions, aiming to enhance personal care skills and improve overall quality of life for children with ASD.

One of the standout features of Steady Strides ABA's therapy services is their commitment to partnering with families to celebrate and enhance the successes of their children. By fostering a collaborative approach between therapists, families, and the children themselves, Steady Strides ABA aims to create a supportive network that empowers children with ASD to reach their full potential and achieve lasting positive outcomes.

Steady Strides ABA's therapy services are accessible to families across Texas and are designed to support children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in their unique journey towards growth and development. The organization accepts all major commercial insurances such as Aetna, Cigna, and Carelon, ensuring that families have access to the high-quality services provided by their team of dedicated professionals.

As Steady Strides ABA continues to expand its reach and offerings, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to provide comprehensive and compassionate care to children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). With a focus on individualized treatment, ongoing support, and a commitment to family involvement, Steady Strides ABA is poised to make a meaningful impact on the lives of children with ASD and their families throughout Texas.

For more information about Steady Strides ABA and their in-home and center-based therapy services, please visit their website at https://www.steadystridesaba.com/ or call 346-291-8687.







About the company: Steady Strides ABA Therapy is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services dedicated to supporting children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). With a focus on individualized treatment plans, our highly qualified team of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) offers both home-based and center-based therapy services. Committed to fostering meaningful progress and growth, Steady Strides ABA partners with families to create a supportive and collaborative environment. We accept all major commercial insurances, ensuring accessible, high-quality care for families across Texas.

Contact Info:

Name: Rivi Rotenberg

Email: Send Email

Organization: Steady Strides ABA Therapy

Address: 8000 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77074

Phone: 346-291-8687

Website: https://www.steadystridesaba.com/



Release ID: 89134019

