Stefano Malachi Becomes The First Indonesian to Win Best Luxury Lifestyle Blogger in The UK

—

LUXlife magazine announces the winners of the 2022 Travel & Tourism Awards, including Stefano Malachi who won Best Luxury Lifestyle Blogger. It has been a long journey from initially being nominated, undergoing the research and judging stages and finally being recognised for an award.

Stefano Malachi Chandra known professionally as Stefano Malachi, is the first Indonesian in the UK who won such an award. As the only Indonesian nominated, Stefano Malachi has a high popularity in the United Kingdom and Indonesia. His Instagram handle @stefanomalachi has engaging content that made him popular within restaurants and hotel circles in both London and Bali. With his steady growth Instagram, he is believed to continue giving honest reviews about luxury places in London and beyond.

Interested readers can find his winner profile here: https://www.lux-review.com/winners/stefano-malachi/



Contact Info:

Name: Isabelle Vanessa

Email: Send Email

Organization: Giordano Mendez

Website: http://www.stefanomalachi.com



Release ID: 89080661

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.