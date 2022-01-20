STELLAR DINING IS ON THE TABLE AGAIN AS SIX MARRIOTT BONVOY RESTAURANTS RETAIN TOTAL OF EIGHT MICHELIN STARS IN MICHELIN GUIDE HONG KONG MACAU 2022

L'Envol, Tin Lung Heen, Rùn, Tosca di Angelo, Lai Heen and Man Ho Remain Celebrated as Asia's Top Fine Dining Destinations

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau remain on the highly exclusive list of MICHELIN-Starred dining destinations, with six of its restaurants – L'Envol, Tin Lung Heen, Rùn, Tosca di Angelo, Lai Heen and Man Ho Chinese Restaurant – retaining their coveted Stars in the recently announced 2022 edition of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau.



From left to right: Grilled Red Prawn from L’Envol, Tin Lung Heen Interior, Man Ho Restaurant Team

"We are extremely happy and honoured that our restaurants have maintained their high standards of excellence, and once again take their place among the best of the best in The MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2022," said Michael Malik, Senior Vice President Operations, Greater China, Marriott International. "Despite ongoing challenges faced by the F&B industry this last year, our hardworking restaurant teams have demonstrated true grit and commitments to excellence, and we would like to congratulate them for earning their well-deserved accolades."

Marriott Bonvoy Restaurants with TWO MICHELIN Stars each

From its lofty perch with remarkable views on the 102nd floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, Tin Lung Heen has retained its two MICHELIN Stars for an astonishing tenth consecutive year, thanks to its outstanding modern Cantonese cuisine. Helmed by talented Director of Culinary – Tin Lung Heen Mr Paul Lau, one of Hong Kong's most experienced Cantonese chefs, the restaurant showcases timeless culinary traditions with fresh new and international ingredients. Its signature dishes include Barbecued Iberian Pork with Honey, Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Fish Maw in Baby Coconut and Steamed Crab Claw with Egg White and Hua Diao Wine.

Innovative French restaurant L'Envol at The St. Regis Hong Kong, which was awarded its second Star in 2021, celebrates its second consecutive year as a two-MICHELIN Star restaurant in 2022. L'Envol continues to captivate diners with its delightful twists on French haute cuisine, with a menu curated by Culinary Director, Chef Olivier Elzer. The restaurant's signature items include L'oursin d'Hokkaido (Hokkaido sea urchins, gamberoni prawns and fennel) and Gros Grain Oscietre Kaviari (Brittany razor clams "a la mariniere"). The L'Envol wine list has a selection of 100 different champagnes, and more than 15 fine French cheeses.

Marriott Bonvoy Restaurants with ONE MICHELIN Star each

With its sophisticated interior inspired by a classical Chinese garden, Man Ho Chinese Restaurant at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong has been receiving its MICHELIN Star since 2021. The culinary team at Man Ho is led by Executive Chinese Chef Jayson Tang, who creates updated favourites of traditional Chinese haute cuisine. Celebrated dishes at Man Ho include its honey-glazed barbecued Iberico pork loin and pan-fried fish maw in almond milk chicken broth.

Signature Cantonese restaurant at The St. Regis Hong Kong Rùn retains its MICHELIN Star for the third consecutive year. Led by Executive Chinese Chef Hung Chi Kwong, the culinary team at Rùn elevates Cantonese cuisine with fresh and modern interpretations of classic favourites. Its enchanting Tea Pavilion-inspired design welcomes diners, and an extensive menu tempts with delightful offerings such as Wagyu Beef Puffs in Black Pepper Sauce, Double-boiled Abalone Soup with Kelp and Steamed Whole Blue Lobster with Pickle Chilli. To complement the dining experience at Rùn, tea pairings are recommended by Restaurant Manager Kezia Chan, an accredited and highly experienced Tea Master.

Italian restaurant Tosca di Angelo at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong celebrates its ninth consecutive year as a MICHELIN-Starred restaurant. Director of Tosca di Angelo is Chef Angelo Aglianó, whose fresh and simple yet sophisticated cuisine reflects his roots in the coastlines of Sicily and the azure Mediterranean sea. A must-try signature dish on the Tosca di Angelo menu is risotto with Hokkaido sea urchin and Red Star Grouper in Matalotta Fish Soup with Olives, Capers and Cherry Tomatoes. The restaurant also serves premium Italian wines by the glass.

One of Macau's top fine dining restaurants, Lai Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau has retained its coveted MICHELIN Star for the sixth consecutive year. The stunning Lai Heen is the highest Chinese restaurant in Macau, and is helmed by Executive Chinese Chef Jackie Ho. Its award-winning menus include Double-boiled Superior Fish Maw Soup with Pearl Oyster, Steamed Tiger Prawn with Egg White Topped with Superior Caviar and Pan-seared French Quail Fillet with Pearl Onion in Port Wine Sauce.

MICHELIN Selected Marriott Bonvoy Restaurants

Apart from eight MICHELIN Stars awarded across six restaurants, Celestial Court Chinese Restaurant at the Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers, known for offering the finest selection of Dim Sum and traditional Cantonese dishes, is listed as MICHELIN Selected for the 13th consecutive year. For the fifth consecutive time this year as a MICHELIN Selected restaurant, The Ritz-Carlton Café at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau hallmarks France's iconic cafes with its charming décor and simple yet flavorful food.

