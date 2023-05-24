Steve Buckley Anticipates Ongoing Strength in Auckland Commercial Property For Owners

Commercial Property Broker Auckland Steve Buckley @ 027 339 8398 is broker for real estate agency Black Haus Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) - he says low vacancy rates means commercial property remains an attractive investment opportunity in Auckland.

Market update - As we enter mid 2023, Commercial Property broker Steve Buckley https://commercialpropertybrokerauckland.co.nz/ is predicting continued strength in the Auckland industrial market for property owners. With high demand for workshops and distribution sites, industrial property remains an attractive investment opportunity for those looking to capitalize on the current market conditions.

According to recent reports, the Auckland commercial property market has seen steady growth in recent years, with demand for warehousing and industrial space remaining strong. This trend is expected to continue in the coming months.



"We are seeing more interest from leasors in the Auckland commercial property market," said Buckley, a commercial property broker in Auckland. "With high demand for warehousing, workshops and industrial sites and increasing rents, this is a great time for investors to get involved in the market."



High inflation and rising interest rates are headwinds for the commercial property market this year, but strong demand for quality industrial space remains. This, in turn, is driving up demand for commercial property and keeping vacancy rates low. See Steve's listings here https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/property/agent/Steve-Buckley



Another factor contributing to the strength of the Auckland commercial property market is the city's attractive business environment. With a well-educated and skilled workforce, world-class infrastructure, and a favorable regulatory environment, Auckland is an attractive location for businesses looking to establish or expand operations.



For investors looking to take advantage of the current market conditions, the future looks bright for those willing to capitalize on this opportunity.



For more information about the Auckland commercial property market visit Steve's LinkedIn - https://nz.linkedin.com/in/stevebuckleypropertybroker/



Buckley is based at Black Haus Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008). A full-service brokerage firm specializing in helping property owners who are looking to lease their commercial real estate properties throughout Auckland. The firm provides comprehensive services including legal advice, real estate valuations, inspections title searches and other services related to the transaction process.

About Us: Prior to his career in real estate, Steve Buckley spent 13 years in the professional sports sector, as a strength and conditioning specialist working with world-class athletes across multiple Olympic and Commonwealth games. Due to a keen interest in providing creative solutions to real estate problems, Steve re-routed his career to real estate where he aims to provide an efficient, integral service to his clients and tenants wanting to lease, sell or buy commercial property in Auckland.

