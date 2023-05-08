Steve Buckley Commercial Property: Market Essentials Support Auckland Returns

Commercial Property Broker Auckland Steve Buckley @ 0273 398 398 provides an update on the Auckland property market. A tight industrial market boasting a low vacancy rate continues to uphold the sector's safe-haven credentials despite challenging economic conditions.

"In the Auckland commercial real estate market, we are continuing to see a tight industrial market, with a very low vacancy rate, reported at 0.1%. This is providing a safe-haven investment opportunity, despite challenging economic and tough financial conditions," says Commercial Property Broker Auckland Steve Buckley https://commercialpropertybrokerauckland.co.nz/





Buckley, who is based at Black Haus Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008), a full-service real estate agency specializing in helping property owners, looking to sell or lease their commercial real estate properties throughout Auckland, has his ear to the ground and fully utilises his experiences, market trends and its challenges to provide customized solutions for his clients.

See Steve's listings here



According to Buckley, "tenant demand for industrial property remains strong, and the sector's share of activity appears to be increasing. The retail and office sectors are also experiencing stronger occupier momentum for primely-located and high quality sites. There is an expectation, the second half of 2023 will see a slight slowdown in demand however, the essential nature of industrial property favours continued popularity and returns."



Buckley also points out that, "secondary office space was reported to reach a 19.3% vacancy rate in mid-2022 with supply likely to have the biggest influence on vacancy outcomes”.



Black Haus aims to address these issues by offering a wide range of services relating to commercial property sales and leasing transactions. These services include market appraisals, inspections, title searches, and more. The agency’s comprehensive services ensure that clients receive seamless and efficient service throughout the entire transaction process. As the Auckland property market evolves, Commercial Property Broker, Steve Buckley and Black Haus continue to provide customized and comprehensive services to property owners looking to sell or lease their commercial real estate properties. Their drive, expertise and knowledge of the market ensure that clients receive the best possible outcomes for their properties.

For more information about the Auckland commercial property market visit





About Us: Prior to his career in real estate, Steve Buckley spent 13 years in the professional sports sector, as a strength and conditioning specialist working with world-class athletes across multiple Olympic and Commonwealth games. Due to a keen interest in providing creative solutions to real estate problems, Steve re-routed his career to real estate where he aims to provide an efficient, integral service to his clients and tenants wanting to lease, sell or buy commercial property in Auckland.

