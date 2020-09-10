Stevie® Awards Announce Winners in 17th Annual International Business Awards® from Across the Globe Businesses Honored for Achievements Amidst COVID-19 GlobeNewswire September 10, 2020

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High-achieving organizations and executives around the world have been recognized as Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award winners in The 17th Annual International Business Awards®, the world's only international, all-encompassing business awards program.

Winners were selected from more than 3,800 nominations submitted by organizations in more than 60 nations.

More than 250 executives worldwide participated on 13 juries to determine the Stevie winners.

The top winner of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevies overall is Turkey’s Yapı Kredi Bank, with 20. Other multiple winners of note are LLYC (18), Ooredoo Group (16), Thai Life Insurance (14), PJ Lhuillier, Inc (13), Jeunesse Global (12), Makers Nutrition (12), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (10), and Türkiye İş Bankası (10).

LLYC, a global communications and public affairs consulting firm headquartered in Madrid, Spain won nine Gold Stevie Awards, more than any other organization in the competition.

All organizations worldwide are eligible to compete in the IBAs, and can submit entries in a wide range of categories for achievement in management, marketing awards, public relations, customer service, human resources, new products, technology, web sites, apps, events, and more.

This year’s competition featured a range of free-to-enter COVID-19 Response categories to recognize the contributions of organizations and individuals. Stevie winners in these categories include Better2Know, CareAline Products, Diagnostic Robotics, Facebook India, Howard University, HP Inc., IBM, Mater, Multifly KFT., NCR Corporation, Shift3 Technologies, and Trinity Services, among others.

A complete list of all 2020 Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners by category is available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

The awards will be presented during a virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, December 1.

About the Stevie® Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

