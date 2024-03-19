STIVE ASIA Announces, ‘Innovative Art Print on Demand’ on its Digital Marketplace

For art enthusiasts, illustrators, and eco-friendly advocates, Discover Stive Asia, the leading creative hub in Southeast Asia is uniting talented artists and sustainability champions through purposeful art.

—

Operating under the banner of creativity and Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG), STIVE ASIA launches the Art Print on Demand initiative, setting a new standard in digital marketplaces.

The platform showcases artworks from selected artists, allowing customers to personalise their selections and have them printed on a range of eco-friendly merchandise, including recycled plastic t-shirt, upcycled bags, and various accessories. Utilising STIVE Asia’s online customisation tool, customers have the freedom to tailor their purchases to their preference with ease. The end-products surpass conventional off-the-shelf items. Each purchase contributes to philanthropic endeavours and fosters positive societal impact by channelling proceeds to the international humanitarian non-governance organisation (NGO), World Vision.



STIVE ASIA founder Jeff Fan said this project is especially close to his heart as it achieves a 3-in-1 mission of empowering artists, elevating customer experience, paving the way for positive environmental and social impact with income-generating opportunities that support livelihoods. While the products are eco-friendly and sustainable, they are also produced by marginalized local communities based on the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals that conform to ethical production practices while meeting customers’ demand for responsibly-created goods.



“It makes me happy to also give back to a global cause whereby a percentage from the sales proceeds is channeled towards World Vision, which helps children and families overcome extreme poverty through various programs,” said Fan.

Safe to say, corporate companies, small businesses or even individuals need not look further when sourcing the purchase of meaningful, out-of-the-ordinary, and premium gifts made by underserved artisans – ranging from upcycled cosmetic pouches to tote bags – while carrying custom-print artworks. Additionally, the Art Print On Demand also carries the distinction of being the first-and-only online to offline print-on-demand marketplace that helps artists showcase their artwork both online and offline. Venues of Art Print on Demand kiosk include Kinokuniya KLCC, Stickerrific Jaya One, Bunkuya at Taiping, Taylor’s University and INTI University. Customers can visit these spaces and experience the physical goods, as well as seek support from the staff on how they can customize their products using the online customization tool.

In 2020, STIVE ASIA emerged as a comprehensive digital asset marketplace, initially focusing on hosting certified and original intellectual properties. Over time, its reputation grew and was recognised as the preferred platform for brands, SMEs, and collectors seeking authentic creations from genuine artists. Beyond its domestic presence, it has garnered attention across Southeast Asia as the pioneering ecosystem enabling creators to monetise their works across seven distinct types of digital assets within a single platform

“We are thankful for the growing community of users and creators who believe in STIVE ASIA. It has enabled us to spread our wings further from where we first started out with digital IP, to this Art Print On Demand as our latest offering,” Fan added.



Both creators and users can have access to the digital IP marketplace at STIVE ASIA at no cost. However, for those interested in accessing additional features, subscription plans are offered at competitive rates. Customers can also crowdsource creations by requesting submissions from artists based on a creative brief.

As a total creative solution platform, STIVE ASIA allows both users and creators to buy and sell Certified Digital IP, design contests for custom projects, and eco-friendly merchandise printed with digital IP. Currently, the platform has registered over 1,000 creators, 50,000 IPs and counting, and an accumulated 100,000 login sessions till date. It also accomplished a milestone of successfully signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with six higher educational institutions namely TARUMT, Raffles College, Taylor’s University, INTI University, UCSI, and Nippon Designer School so far. The aim is to introduce the idea of digital IP monetization to over 2,000 arts and design students in these campuses, which can be made simple through STIVE ASIA.

Fan said it is his hope that STIVE ASIA can contribute to the local economy, stimulate digital entrepreneurship and nurture more talents on the creative front in the long run. “My dream is to see the brand take off successfully beyond Malaysian shores, with a wide and incremental uptake throughout Southeast Asia’s creative community and users.”

Art Print On Demand offers products at a starting price of $19 per piece. To learn more about STIVE ASIA’s Art Print on Demand and how you can also celebrate art and champion sustainability and a conscious change for the future, visit www.apod.stive.asia.

You can also follow STIVE ASIA across its social media platforms -

“Stive Asia Official” for Instagram, and “Stive Asia” for Facebook, Tik Tok and Xiao Hong Shu.

Contact Info:

Name: Cally Cheong

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stive Asia

Website: https://www.stive.asia/



Release ID: 89124010

Should you detect any errors, issues, or discrepancies with the content contained within this press release, or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team will be available to promptly respond and take necessary steps within the next 8 hours to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. We value the trust placed in us by our readers and remain dedicated to providing accurate and reliable information.