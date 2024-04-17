Stockholm AI Marketing Assistant For SMB Prospect Engagement & Conversion Launch

A new autonomous multichannel marketing brain for SMBs in Stockholm and throughout Scandinavia has been launched, called mBrain (+372-634-7220) - a cutting-edge tool that integrates with any business website.

The tool offers multichannel content creation, search engine optimization, and prospect engagement. It’s a conversational AI solution designed to connect users with more customers - and because it can understand complex questions, clients can more effectively achieve their growth goals.

More information can be found at https://ai-mbrain.com/near/stockholm/

Created by marketing agency HM Optimisation OÜ, the tool can be added to a website with a single line of code, and once installed, it can create or optimize content, and convert prospects into scheduled appointments.

Many SMBs face challenges effectively marketing their companies and products, HM Optimisation OÜ explains. According to Investopedia, nearly half of all businesses fail within five years, often due to deficiencies in brand-building and lead generation. The mBrain team aims to solve these pain points through its multifaceted AI marketing solution.

Leveraging the latest advancements in natural language processing and deep learning, mBrain serves as an always-on digital marketing expert. Without any technical expertise required, it can optimize on-page content for search engines, and rewrite product descriptions, blog posts, or emails to boost engagement and qualify leads through personalized outreach.

One of the main features of mBrain is providing actionable SEO recommendations to improve site architecture, page speed, keyword targeting, and more. The AI assistant generates new content ideas based on trending topics and curated datasets, which resonate with target demographics while aligning with specified brand guidelines.

The creators project that mBrain can enhance lead generation by up to 500% through its autonomous lead nurturing. After identifying and scoring leads, the technology continues the conversation via the most effective channel - email, SMS, chatbot, or phone. The tool schedules meetings and discovery calls fully autonomously after establishing interest and budget availability.

This round-the-clock sales and marketing support converts more visitors into qualified leads by establishing personalized multi-channel dialogues. With built-in analytics, mBrain optimizes follow-up timing, channel preference, conversation style, and call-to-actions tailored to each prospect.

A spokesperson states: “mBrain has been trained to think like the best sales professionals in the world. It understands complex questions, asks for clarifications, and has a complete conversation with prospects to schedule a meeting. mBrain builds trust with prospects through your website reviews and completed projects.”

