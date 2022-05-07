A Story of Inspiration, Courage, Overcoming Adversity, and Faith.

—

When most people think of polio, they think of a crippling disease that leaves some victims wheelchair-bound for the rest of their lives. San Diego author Wayne Raffesberger tells how he refused to let polio stop him from living the most adventurous life. Raffesberger contracted polio at a young age and was told by doctors that he may never walk again. He refused to give up and eventually regained the ability to walk. The book is titled "Thank God I Got Polio: A Life of Adventure and the Adventure of Life" and tells the story of how a disease can turn out to be a blessing in disguise.



“This is a story that will break your heart and put it back together again,” states Raffesberger, speaker and writer.



Raffesberger's memoir includes skiing down a glacier, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and the Matterhorn, working with local politicians and civic organizations, teaching at UC San Diego and the University of San Diego, and competing in the annual Sloppy Joe's Ernest Hemingway Lookalike Contest in Key West, Florida, nine times. The book also explores his spiritual journey, marked by a lifetime of denial but ultimately led him back to faith.



”This is an extraordinary book. Extraordinary challenges, medical care, and determination led to a remarkable outcome - a return to thank the hospital and staff that helped him walk again by climbing the highest mountain in Africa in their honor. If you read one book this year, read this one.” Blair L. Sadler leader, author, and educator. Former President and CEO, Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.



The Thank God I Got Polio book is a captivating read that tells the inspiring story of how Raffesberger overcame polio to live a life of adventure. This book is filled with powerful stories and photos that will inspire readers to overcome any challenge they face. This is an important story that needs to be shared with as many people as possible. Readers can purchase his book on Amazon and Audible to join his adventure. Raffesberger is currently available to speak, coach, or consult companies and organizations on various topics from leadership, overcoming adversity, and living a purpose-filled life. Book Raffesberger to speak at www.WayneRaffesberger.com.



About the Author: Wayne Raffesberger is a retired lawyer, political aide, director of business non-profits, university lecturer, small businessman, and freelance writer. He has authored dozens of commentaries and opinion pieces that have appeared in newspapers and magazines around the country. Raffesberger's short stories have been published in local anthologies in San Diego, California, and recognized in the international Lorian Hemingway Short Story Writing Contest in Key West, Florida. His first book, Thank God I Got Polio: A Life of Adventure and the Adventure of Life, was published in late 2021.

