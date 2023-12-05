Stratarama Wins Again: 2023 Strata Community Association Awards for Excellence SCA SA/NT

—

On the 17th of November 2023 the Adelaide Zoo hosted the Annual Strata Community Association Awards for excellence.

The team from Stratarama once again featured heavily in the gala awards where they successfully won the Strata Community Award for South Australia and the Northern Territory.

Strata Community Management Medium Business

In 2021 and 2022 Stratarama were the winners of the small strata community management business award and by 2023 Stratarama had grown to become an even larger organisation. Stepping into the next tier by management size, they were in a more prestigious category, competing against many highly recognised previous winners and leading medium tier businesses in South Australia. Fortunately, the judges recognised the quality that is Stratarama and chose them for this award, which was their very first nomination for this tiered category.

Congratulations Stratarama

Stratarama Team

For the rest of the night, the Stratarama team were finalists in an astounding 7 categories at this year’s Gala. They were the finalists in every possible category that the team could have been nominated for.

Congratulations to:

Dannii McKerron - Support Team Person

Heidi Spezzano - Strata Community Manager Rising Star

Lionel Colaco – Strata Community Manager of the year, former Rising Star winner (2020)

Tony Johnson - Leadership & Essay categories

Congratulations also goes to CEO and body corporate manager Tony Johnson, who on the night won the South Australia’s Best Senior Strata Community Manager Award for 2023. This follows his win in this category from 2022 making it back-to-back wins. Tony was previously awarded Best Strata Community Manager in SA three years running and it is widely accepted that Tony Johnson is South Australia’s most awarded Strata professional. Some other credits to his name include the 2017 Commitment to Professionalism & Ethics award along with multiple award-winning Strata Essays.

The SCA Awards are judged by leading industry professionals and respected associated professionals from Interstate. The Strata Community Association Awards are run in every state in Australia and New Zealand, recognising the best of the best in their field.

Stratarama: A Strata Management Company

So as they say, “forget the drama, Stratarama is a multi-award winning strata management agency”, Stratarama work with all property types that contain common property such as Strata Titles and Community Titles, Residential, Commercial and mixed-use properties. Stratarama handle all processes of strata living and management from agenda preparation, minute taking, budget preparation, maintenance arrangements, insurance organisation and claim assistance. Properties of all ages right through to brand new developments, further assisting developers of community titled properties with advisement in the leadup to development.

In fact, from all of these services it has been a big few years for Stratarama, who were also National Finalists in 2022 & 2023 for Small Strata Community Business of the year. Continuing on from this success, Stratarama opened a new larger office in Glenelg East, partook in team building sessions with legendary Adelaide Crows premiership Captain Mark Bickley, and expanded in every way.

This strata management company based in the heart of Glenelg, South Australia became the major sponsors for the SANFL team, the Glenelg Football Club, who went on to win the Reserve and League team grand finals. A great way to start off this community driven connection and 10 year sponsorship which included the renaming of the Glenelg Oval to Stratarama Stadium.

Moreover, for several years now, Stratarama has been a sponsor for the local charity Puddle Jumpers, volunteering their time to help young people live better lives. Even by helping out at their 2022 Puddle Jumpers Christmas Childrens party and by attending their major annual gala fundraiser.

Their community support continues, as they recently donated to the Triple M Adelaide “Hike for Hope”, which raised funds for childhood dementia.

Congratulations again to Stratarama for winning these prestigious awards and thanks for the community support.



