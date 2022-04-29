Stratedia Earned A 5-Star Rating by Semrush as A Certified Agency Partner

—

MYSTIC, CONNECTICUT, April 25, 2022- Stratedia, a leading Connecticut SEO agency, recently earned a 5-star rating by SEMrush as a Certified Agency Partner.

The agency partner program is an exclusive network of leading SEO agencies rated on Agency Score that is a proprietary metric showing the effectiveness of an agency. It is based on the agency’s digital growth and success of its clients. SEMrush aggregates and analyzes different sources of data to give agencies of any scale equal opportunities. Stratedia is honored to be a part of this prestigious list of agencies.

Stratedia has established itself as a leader in the digital marketing industry. Under the leadership of CEO and Founder, Steven Bibby, this Connecticut SEO agency has established itself as not only a leader in the space but as Bibby says, a unique company. We care! We care about the clients we partner with and their company’s performance.

“This whole idea and strategy was based upon my oldest brother who went to technical-vocational high school and was really good at his craft but had difficulties running a business, which I watched from afar, at a very young age says Bibby. “He tried to do everything and ultimately failed because he was working in the business and not on it.” Bibby continues, “Today, our goal, at Stratedia, is to take your digital marketing off your plate and put your business at the top of Google search, for the services you offer, without killing your ROI in the meantime. Good SEO is a marathon, it’s not a sprint. When done properly over time we will get you to the top of search to drive more opportunities to your phone and website.”

When someone searches your business in Google, Stratedia wants to deliver you at the top of the page which takes time and it also takes a commitment. However, if you commit you will reap the benefits. As local Connecticut HVAC Contractor, Jon Duncklee likes to say, “If you hire Stratedia, be ready!

SEMrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. SEMrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

As a SEMrush agency partner, Stratedia joins other agencies nationwide who are currently part of this exclusive group. The listing gives credible, high-performance digital marketers and SEO professionals a profile based on their use of SEMrush's intelligent data in their day-to-day work. This isn't just a vanity listing: it's an opportunity to showcase these businesses for their inherent value to customers.

“We are really proud to be able to say we are partners with SEMrush and to be included on this list of other deserving agencies is humbling.

About Stratedia

"Stratedia is a team of designers, developers, writers, marketers, and problem solvers, who work together to make websites beautiful and successful. We plan websites based on what people are searching for. We design websites that users love and share. We promote websites and get them to the top of search engines. We constantly analyze and optimize your online presence. Stratedia has earned numerous accolades from various industry leaders such as Google, Microsoft, Clutch, Upcity and now SEMrush. Outthink your competition by choosing Stratedia! We are located in Mystic, CT but serve clients nationwide. Let’s partner together to grow your business!

