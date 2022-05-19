Strava Acquires Injury Prevention App, Recover Athletics

Athletes now have access to a breadth of injury prevention resources included in their Strava subscription.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava , the leading social platform for athletes and the largest sports community in the world, today announced the acquisition of Recover Athletics, the prehab app for runners. The acquisition gives all Strava subscribers access to Recover Athletics content including personalized prehab and injury prevention exercise plans.

This acquisition is a milestone for Strava as it continues to invest in enriching the athlete experience. Injury is a pervasive problem in the running community. Studies find that up to 79% of runners sustain some form of injury each year. Recover Athletics, founded in 2018 by Nick Kafker and Nick Stewart, has helped thousands of runners dramatically reduce the risk of injury by creating personalized exercise routines based on training and soreness data. Recover collaborated with physicians and physical therapists from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and Mass General Brigham in Boston to build their content library and algorithms. These algorithms match runners with evidence-based exercises to help them stay injury-free.

"Recover Athletics addresses a fundamental problem for athletes and provides an avenue to avoid painful periods of injury in order to help people keep doing the sports they love," said Michael Horvath, CEO of Strava. "We're thrilled to have Recover Athletics join Strava. Their solution adds tremendous value to our subscription and supports athletes in every phase of their journey through sport."

Strava has always been a large part of Recover Athletics. Recover leverages Strava's API to customize recommendations for athletes based on their training data. Now, as the two companies come together, the integration of the two services is even more seamless. Athletes can sign into their existing Strava account on the Recover app, integrate their Strava data and automatically gain access to Recover's premium features.

"Joining Strava is an exciting milestone for our product, our community of runners, and our internal team," said Nick Stewart, CEO of Recover Athletics. "Strava provides the community that keeps athletes active and we provide the tools to keep them healthy so that they can keep doing what they love. This is the dream partnership that my co-founder, Nick Kafker, and I have always envisioned, and we're looking forward to our future together with Strava."

In the next year, Recover Athletics will utilize Strava's resources to expand the scope of its platform so that any athlete – not just runners – can find the content they need to stay healthy and engaged with the Strava community. Athletes on iOS can now subscribe to Strava from within the Recover app to get access to both Strava and Recover Athletics' premium features for $59.99/year.

About Strava

Strava is the leading platform for athletes and the largest sports community in the world, with over 99 million athletes in 195 countries. If you sweat you're an athlete, and Strava's mobile apps and website connect millions of active people every day. Strava gives athletes simple, fun ways to stay motivated and compete against themselves and others without having to be in the same place at the same time. All athletes belong on Strava no matter where they live, which sport they love, or what device they use. Join the community and make the most of your sport with a Strava subscription .

Our favorite stats:

More than 7 billion activities have been shared on Strava

Athletes in every country on earth

40 million activities uploaded per week

Over 30 million Segments

Over 2,400 professional athletes on Strava

400+ employees around the world, with offices in San Francisco, CA , Denver, CO , Bristol, UK , and Dublin, Ireland

, , , and 7.1 billion Kudos given between athletes last year

Over 4 million photos shared per week

Over 1,000 communities making commuting better with Strava Metro

