Strava Announces Official Multi-Year Partnership with Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

The world's largest sports community partners with the world's most iconic cycling event to create storytelling hub, bring race action to life and bolster the ecosystem of women's cycling.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the leading social platform for over 99 million athletes and the largest sports community in the world, today announced a three-year partnership with the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. The long-term partnership enables Strava to develop new and unique experiences for its global community of athletes to follow the excitement of each stage of the race.

For the first time ever, the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will come to life inside the Strava app with a content hub dedicated to telling the story of the riders through their daily activity uploads and photos. Fans will be able to go inside Segments and relive the day's top performances, energizing and motivating their own athletic pursuits.

The inaugural Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in 2022 will be the most significant women's race in the world and Strava is supporting the event to bolster the ecosystem of women's cycling and create engaging new experiences for fans and racers alike.

The Tour de France and Strava have enjoyed a longstanding shared history predating this official partnership. For several years, the Tour de France course design teams have been using Strava to help them create the race routes by analyzing insights from millions of public Strava activity uploads across France.

Strava has long been a favorite digital platform of many professional riders in the peloton, where they upload their efforts to share with fans, media and the global community of athletes. In 2021, 72% of cyclists in the Tour de France uploaded their race efforts to Strava and 62% of stage wins in the 2021 Tour were uploaded to Strava.

Michael Horvath, Strava CEO and co-founder, said:

"We are thrilled to make a long-term commitment to the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift, and provide our global community of athletes with a new way to follow the action of the iconic races inside of Strava. We are committed to promoting equity and inclusion in sport and strongly believe in and support the future of women's cycling.

The Tour is the most watched annual sporting event in the world, and three-quarters of the peloton shared their rides on Strava last year. This partnership and future events on Strava will let more riders, including the women's peloton, engage with cyclists around the world in new ways and inspire cyclists regardless of gender, age or where they live."

Yann le Moënner, CEO of Amaury Sport Organisation, added:

"We are very glad and honoured to partner with Strava, the largest sports community in the world.

Strava will help cycling fans to get closer to the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and discover new routes for future challenges inspired by the world's greatest riders.

We share with Strava a passion for cycling and work together for its development for both men and women."

Lauren Stephens, reigning US National Road Race Champion, team EF Education-TIBCO-SVB, commented:

"We're continuing to see more equality in the support and atmosphere that's being developed around women's racing and I think it is going in the right direction. For the last several years we've had single day events but now we're getting a full stage race with the iconic Champs-Élysées experience.

I started riding before Strava existed, then joined in 2013 and it slowly just grew into something I was kind of obsessed with. To mix up my training, I find new segments in areas where I want to go, and use them as motivation to push myself for a spot on the leaderboard.

Sponsor support from companies like Strava makes this possible, and improves the race for the riders. I feel more respected and validated, and that brings more pressure, in a good way, to perform and make the racing exciting for the people and the brands that are supporting you and creating more opportunity. This competition is my primary race focus for the season and the centerpiece of my race calendar."

Audrey Cordon Ragot, 6x National French Champion, team Trek-Segafredo, added:

"It is exciting to see Strava supporting women's cycling with this partnership because it is the platform at the heart of professional and amateur cycling. I use Strava every single day to follow my training throughout the year, and Strava is also my reference to follow what my teammates and competitors are doing.

Strava provides a unique and authentic way to share my daily life as a professional and it is where I connect with fans who follow me and support me. Being able to wear a distinctive jersey at the Tour is a dream that will become a reality for some of us, and hopefully for me!"

Strava's partnership also includes supporting L'Étape du Tour de France, the one-day, 16,000 amateur rider mass start event held in France on July 10, which will use a route raced by the professional cyclists in the The Tour de France the following week.

For more information: www.letapedutourdefrance.com

This year's Tour de France will take place from July 1 - 24, 2022 and the inaugural Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will take place July 24-31, 2022.

For more information and updates join theTour de France Femmes Avec Zwift Club and Tour de France Club on Strava.

About Strava

Strava is the leading digital platform for athletes and the largest sports community in the world, with over 99 million athletes around the world. If you sweat you're an athlete, and Strava's mobile apps and website connect millions of active people every day. Strava gives athletes simple, fun ways to stay motivated and compete against themselves and others without having to be in the same place at the same time. All athletes belong on Strava no matter where they live, which sport they love or what device they use. Join the community and make the most of your sport with a Strava subscription.

Strava Community Totals at a Glance:

Over 99 million athletes worldwide.

2,300+ professional athletes on Strava.

Over 1 million new athletes join every month.

More than 1.8 billion activity uploads and 9.6 billion Kudos given in the last 12 months.

10 billion miles ridden by cyclists on Strava in 2021.

72% of 2021 Tour de France field were on Strava.

field were on Strava. Two-thirds (62%) of stage wins were uploaded to Strava in 2021.

40 million activities uploaded per week.

Over 4 million photos shared per week.

Over 30 million Strava Segments.

Over 9.7 million athletes set new personal records every month on Strava.

About A.S.O.

FR

Amaury Sport Organisation est une entreprise créatrice et organisatrice d'événements sportifs internationaux de premier plan. Spécialisée dans le « hors-stade », elle possède en interne la maîtrise de l'ensemble des métiers liés à l'organisation, à la médiatisation et à la commercialisation de compétitions sportives.

A.S.O. organise 250 jours de compétition par an pour 90 événements dans 30 pays.

Elle est présente dans 5 univers sportifs avec notamment en cyclisme le Tour de France, en rallye raid le Dakar, pour les épreuves grand public le Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris, en golf le Lacoste Ladies Open de France, et en voile via la production et la distribution des images de nombreuses courses prestigieuses.

Amaury Sport Organisation est une filiale du Groupe Amaury, groupe de médias et de sport propriétaire de L'Équipe.

EN

Amaury Sport Organisation is a company that owns, designs and organises top international sporting events. Specialised in the 'non-stadia' events, it has in-house knowledge of professions linked to organisation, media and sales of sports events.

A.S.O. organises 250 days of competition per year, with 90 events in 30 countries.

A.S.O. is involved in 5 major sports including cycling with the Tour de France, motor sports with the Dakar, mass events with the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris, golf with the Lacoste Ladies Open de France and sailing with production and distribution of images for prestigious races.

Amaury Sport Organisation is a subsidiary of the Amaury Group, media and sport group that owns the newspaper L'Équipe.

ESP

Amaury Sport Organisation es una empresa creadora y organizadora de eventos deportivos internacionales de primer nivel. Especializada en competiciones al aire libre, cubre todas las facetas ligadas a la organización, mediatización y comercialización de competiciones deportivas.

A.S.O. organiza 250 días de competición al año en 90 eventos y 30 países diferentes. Tiene presencia en cinco especialidades, destacando el ciclismo con el Tour de France, el rally-raid con el Dakar, las carreras populares con el Schneider Electric Marathon de París, el golf con el Lacoste Ladies Open de Francia y la vela con la producción y distribución de imágenes de grandes carreras de prestigio.

Amaury Sport Organisation es una filial del Groupe Amaury, grupo de medios y deporte que también es propietario del diario L'Équipe.