Strength of Brno-Based Cyber Security Innovations Confirmed by Dynatrace’s Acquisition of Runecast

Founded a decade ago in Brno, Czech Republic by a team from Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Kyrgyzstan, and Serbia, Runecast has evolved into a robust entity with a global client base, including banks, healthcare organizations, and financial institutions. The finalized acquisition by Dynatrace marks a milestone in Runecast’s journey, showcasing the potential within the Brno innovation ecosystem.

Runecast’s expertise in real-time automated vulnerability assessments and compliance checks for hybrid and multicloud environments will be integrated into the Dynatrace platform, enhancing its existing capabilities in the cybersecurity domain.

Stanimir Markov, co-founder of Runecast, expressed his excitement about joining forces with Dynatrace, company that has been recognized by Gartner as a leader in the observability space: "This partnership is a perfect match of vision and technology. It allows us to scale our solutions to a global audience while staying at the cutting edge of cybersecurity innovation."

Over 300 organizations worldwide are using Runecast to ensure continuous compliance of their hybrid cloud environment. Some of those include MSD, Sports Direct and New York City Hospitals. JN Data, a Danish IT operation and technology center, is one of the financial services focused organizations that rely on Runecast to manage vulnerabilities and ensure continuous compliance against the PCI DSS compliance standard. Runecast helps customers automate over 95% of the configuration compliance checks for most compliance standards and is the first company to introduce compliance audits for the latest financial services focused EU regulation

Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) which will be enforced in January 2025.

Looking ahead, Markov will continue as the director of Runecast, focusing on a seamless integration and exploring future innovations within Dynatrace. “It’s an exciting new chapter both personally and professionally,” said Markov. “I look forward to contributing to our combined success.”

The acquisition not only marks a milestone for Dynatrace and Runecast but also for Brno. The region continues to establish itself as a hub for cybersecurity innovation after attracting international investment and attention in the case of other companies such as AVG Technologies (now Gen Digital), today's Flowmon Progress or Threatmark, Whalebone and Safetica in the past. The latest acquisition of Runecast by Dynatrace further solidifies this reputation, indicating a promising future for the region in the high-tech industry.

The Brno region (Czech Republic, European Union), is a dynamic hub of over 1.2 million residents. Renowned for its universities and research institutions, this area is known for scientific discovery and innovation in cyber security and information technology. Other key sectors include electron microscopy, aerospace or game development.

