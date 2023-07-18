Strength to strength: PR Fire announces Gorilla Marketing Deal for Digital PR Campaigns

PR Fire has won Manchester-based SEO agency Gorilla Marketing as a new client.

—

PR Fire is delighted to announce that it has won Manchester-based SEO agency Gorilla Marketing as a new client. The deal, which is now underway, will support the delivery of Gorilla’s digital PR Campaigns throughout 2023 and beyond.

PR Fire, which is based in Warrington UK, offers a wide range of PR Services, media relations and SEO strategies to help businesses raise brand awareness. The business services its Worldwide clients with a highly-skilled team of PR specialists working remotely across the UK, Europe and the USA.

Gorilla Marketing specialises in search engine marketing and offers assistance to customers with pay-per-click marketing strategies. PR Fire’s services are complementary to this, and the partnership provides Gorilla Marketing with an incredibly strong and wider-reaching campaign capacity than its competitors in the digital marketing space.

PR Fire is perfectly positioned to help, not least because it was founded by Sam Allcock. Sam is a Manchester-based entrepreneur with a 20+year history as an SEO Agency owner himself.

The new partnership will see PR Fire create press releases for Gorilla Marketing’s clients, hand-build a media list of global journalists and distribute the story to generate the maximum amount of organic media coverage. Stories are then guaranteed a number of premium published articles and links, with results reported in as little as 24 hours.

Speaking of the partnership, Kyle Clifford of Gorilla Marketing said: “We are delighted to join forces with PR Fire, they are a dynamic and creative PR service, and we want only the best for our clients. They were the obvious choice for us, and we are looking forward to continuing to work together to get the best results on our overall campaigns.”

Sam Allcock, Founder and CEO of PR Fire, said: “We’re thrilled to now count Gorilla Marketing as one of our agency clients, they are digital marketing trailblazers and we’ve loved what they’re doing for a long time. Getting the opportunity to work alongside their friendly and energetic team is a massive boost to us and we’re looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship with them.”

Recent media campaigns by PR Fire have secured pieces of earned national coverage on The Daily Mail, The Independent, Daily Express, The Sun, The Mirror, Time Out, Homes & Gardens, as well as hundreds of regional titles such as The Manchester Evening News and Liverpool Echo.

For more information on PR Fire’s agency services contact dawn@prfire.com or visit https://www.prfire.co.uk/seo-agencies.

For more information about Gorilla Marketing, contact Kyle Clifford kyle@gorilla.marketing or visit https://gorilla.marketing.

