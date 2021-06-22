Striving to Develop Prosperously Sustainable Cities with Responsibility - Sinic Holdings Issues 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

HONG KONG, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited ("Sinic Holdings" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2103.HK) officially issues the 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the "ESG Report"), demonstrating the Company's vision and strategy on the path to sustainable development, and disclosing its practices and results in the fields of environment, society, and corporate governance. Sinic Holdings was included in the Hang Seng Composite Index as well as Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index in 2020. Also, the Company was recognized as one of China's Top 30 Real Estate Developers and Growth Top 10 Developers in 2020.

In December 2020, Sinic Holdings issued the Green, Socially Responsible and Sustainable Financing Framework, establishing a governance mechanism for the issuance of green, social responsibility, sustainable development bonds, loans and other debt instruments, and establishing sustainable development Financing working group. In January 2021, the Group successfully issued USD250 million 364-day Green Bond under the Green, Socially Responsible and Sustainable Financing Framework, which was subscribed by more than 110 institutional investors from mainland China, Hong Kong, Europe and other countries and regions. In terms of dollar amount of the allotment, the proportion of green investors was as high as 42%. It was also rated "B+" with a "stable" outlook by the international rating agency Fitch. The Green Bond also received a second opinion from Sustainalytics, a well-known independent certification agency, to assess and confirm that this framework complies with the corresponding ICMA and LMA principles and guidelines, and was included in the "Sustainable and Green Exchange (STAGE)" of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

In terms of product liability, Sinic Holdings constantly improves its standard system and management system, pays attention to quality review by creating a new healthy living system driven by the 5S healthy living area with new products, new quality, new experience, new guarantee and new services, as well as a customer-oriented "360 Happiness" service system to upgrade and build an industry-leading customer service guarantee system for the whole service cycle from home purchase to living, and to continuously upgrade the customer service guarantee system to provide customers with a guarantee of happiness.

As for green concept, Sinic Holdings focused on green building design innovation, creating standardized green construction sites, and standardizing energy consumption by promoting green and low-carbon technologies such as photovoltaic solar heating system, central park projects and assembled building construction; in its daily operations, the Company enhanced green operations and green office measures, actively took effective means to reduce resource and energy consumption, and at the same time spread the concept of environmental protection to its employees and contractors, in an effort to guard common green home.

In talent development, Sinic Holdings continued to improve the employee welfare system, establish the framework of the training system, and provide diversified development opportunities, rich learning resources, and overall development paths, which aimed to establish an equal, inclusive, warm, and positive career development platform for its employees. The Company also attached great importance to promoting the physical and mental health of its employees through the provision of various caring activities, thus enhancing their sense of identity and belonging to Sinic Holdings and integrating humanistic care into the corporate culture.

In collaborative development, Sinic Holdings has shared and exchanged its existing advantages and technologies with suppliers and industry partners in different forms. Based on the complete internal management system and accumulated industry expertise over the years, Sinic worked with collective wisdom and concerted efforts to build a responsibility value chain and went hand in hand with partners to promote the harmonious development of the industry. In terms of community development, the Shanghai Sinic Foundation actively carried out community construction and social assistance projects such as "Wuhan Anti-epidemic", "Emergency Disaster Relief", "Industry Promotion", "Poverty Alleviation", actively paying attention to socially disadvantaged groups and assuming corporate social responsibilities.

The 2020 ESG report is available on Sinic Holdings' website at: http://media-sinic.todayir.com/20210618113302375277230_en.pdf

Mr. Zhang Yuanlin, Chairman and Executive Director of Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited, said, "2020 marks the tenth anniversary of the establishment of Sinic Holdings and is also the first anniversary since its listing. From ingenuity to full harvest, we achieve a comprehensive "upgrade" of product quality, customer service, corporate development, and a better society. In the future, Sinic Holdings will continue to promote refined management by insisting on strategies of deep development of cities and high-quality services, and insists on consciously assuming social responsibilities as an outstanding corporate citizen. Sinic Holdings will continue to enhance the depth of sustainable development management and promote the integration of sustainable development management concept with corporate operation by bearing in mind our mission and positioning. We will join hands with customers, employees, industry partners and the public to achieve high-quality sustainable development, to build a better society with friendly environment and harmonious development, and to firmly forge ahead towards the future."

About Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited

Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited is a large-scale and comprehensive property developer in the PRC, focusing on the development of residential and commercial properties. Through over 10 years of operations, the Company has successfully established a leading position among residential property developers in Jiangxi Province and expanded its property development business into the Yangtze River Delta Region, the Greater Bay Region and the Central and Western China core cities and other regions with high-growth potential. According to the rankings of CRIC, China Index Academy and EH Consulting, the company ranked 35th, 32nd, and 34th in terms of sales amount (full scale) among real estate development enterprises of China in 2020.The Company was recognized as one of the China's Top 50 Real Estate Developers jointly by the China Real Estate Industry Association, Shanghai Yiju Real Estate Research Institution and China Real Estate Appraisal Center in 2018 and 2019, and one of China's Top 30 Real Estate Developers and Growth Top 10 in 2020 by the China Real Estate Top 10 Research Committee and China Index Academy.

The Company residential properties can be categorized into three major series, namely, the "Bay" Series, the "Garden" Series and the "Joy" Series, which target first-time home purchasers, home upgraders and extended families or high-income households, respectively. As at December 31, 2020, the total land bank attributable to the Company amounted to approximately 15.2 million sq.m., and the Company had 150 projects at various stages of development.