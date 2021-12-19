STRT Button Launches Decentralized Multi-Chain Marketplace

The team’s mission is to connect users with well-qualified projects in various regions of the world through the STRT Button platform.

The STRT Button team is pleased to announce the launching of a unique decentralized multi-chain marketplace for cryptocurrency lovers across the globe.

The team’s mission is to connect users with well-qualified projects in various regions of the world through the STRT Button platform. That’s in addition to connecting “other international projects with crypto users in certain regions.”

With a global audience in view, local startups will have an opportunity of being funded globally by connecting them with the world while users will also be connected with promising startup ideas.

Key Features

STRT Button’s main features include:

• Token generator.

• Independent Launchpad pool.

• Smart contract generator.

• Liquidity dashboard.

• Trust badge.

• Anti-rug.

• VIP access.

• Accelerator.

Tokenomics

The STRT Button team has made a total supply of 400,000,000 STRT available for prospective investors.

The initial circulating supply at TGE is a maximum of 1.75% of the total supply while 10% goes to liquidity, to be locked on a smart contract. Another 15% goes to the team to be locked for a year after which 10% will be released linearly every month.

35% will be returned to the ecosystem over 20 months period while another 15% goes into marketing. The latter will be locked for 3 months before 5% is released linearly every month.

A further 5% goes into the public sale. 80% of this value will be released linearly for 4 months while the same amount will be directed into seed where 95% of the value will be released linearly for 19 months.

Multilingual Vision

The STRT Button team opens the door for users from across the globe through its multilingual Whitepaper to give prospective users in English, Indonesian, and Mandarin an insight into the project’s main objective. And further information about the team is also available on: https://docs.strtbutton.com/english/decentralized-multi-chain-marketplace/team

Twitter: https://twitter.com/strtbutton

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/strtbutton

Instagram: https://instagram.com/strtbutton

Telegram Group: https://t.me/strtbuttonglobal

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/strtbutton

Telegram Chinese: https://t.me/strtbuttonchinese

Telegram Indonesia: https://t.me/strtbuttonindonesia

Whitepaper: https://docs.strtbutton.com

Contact Info:

Name: Jimmy Yan (Founder & CEO)

Email: Send Email

Organization: STRT Button

Address: Indonesia, North Sumatera

Website: https://strtbutton.com

