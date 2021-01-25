Studies show Indonesian students prefer live classes as a new study method

According to a recent study conducted by Mathpresso, the developer of Indonesia's no.1 educational platform 'QANDA.'

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the global COVID-19 pandemic, a new wave of education has taken Indonesia by storm.



QANDA Live Class was launched in response to the shift in learning method for Indonesian students.

To analyze the study patterns and design effective education models for Indonesian students, a Seoul-based edtech startup Mathpresso surveyed 3,419 of their users in Indonesia. According to the study, Indonesian students chose live streaming classes as the most preferred learning method over textbooks or a traditional classroom setting. The result also showed that the students who preferred 'live classes' the most were 9th and 10th grades.

Students also selected live classes over VOD (videos on demand), demonstrating their inclination towards real-time interactions with the teachers and peers - an element of an offline learning.

To meet the overwhelming demand from the Indonesian students under the school lockdown, Mathpresso launched QANDA Live Class in November, 2020; it provides a live streaming class feature on 'QANDA,' a mobile app that enables students of all levels to receive instant solutions and 1-on-1 support from some of the world's top-university tutors. After holding a household name as an edtech leader as the no.1 app in education and no.3 in overall categories in Indonesia, Mathpresso decided to bring diversified learning experiences to more students.

QANDA Live Class is accessible through the QANDA app and allows users to interact with teachers real-time via comments. Teachers include a best-rated instructor from Indonesia's top engineering school and an education YouTuber with over 2m views. Within 2 months since its launch, over 20K hours have been streamed. Currently, 9th and 10th grade students make up the most enrollments, an identical result to the survey.

"With the spread of COVID-19, a traditional classroom setting is no longer a students' preference for education," said Aiden Yoo, Head of Indonesia at Mathpresso, "We are proud to have brought the much-demanded live classes to fruition and will continue to seek ways to improve Indonesian students' learning experiences."

More information about QANDA and QANDA Live Class can be found on https://bit.ly/3nO6xhp .

About QANDA

QANDA, which stands for 'Q and A,' is a mobile app that allows students of all levels to receive instant answers and customized learning sources at zero or minimal cost. QANDA recognizes text and mathematical formulas in a photo with optical character recognition (OCR) technology. Supported by over 1.4 billion solution data and a self-developed search engine, QANDA provides solutions to a student's question with high accuracy. QANDA provides quality education for anyone at any time and anywhere, giving access to qualified tutors from the world's top universities. QANDA has over 7.7 million monthly active users in over 50 countries. The app currently offers 7 languages – Korean, English, Spanish, Japanese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai.

