What happens when A Many-Splendored Life in Yunnan meets the sunny Los Angeles?

—

On September 23, a series of cultural activities under the theme of A Many-Splendored Life in Yunnan—Shangri-La in Focus 2024 kicked off in Los Angeles. The activities, held on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between China and the United States, are designed to display the magnificent natural landscape and colorful ethnic cultures of Yunnan so as to enhance the visibility of the tourism brand A Many-Splendored Life in Yunnan. By telling the story of Yunnan and China, Yunnan is committed to carrying forward the China-U.S. friendship through enhanced tourism cooperation and frequent people-to-people exchanges.

The event, themed "Sharing Beautiful Life with the World," is hosted by the Information Office of the People's Government of Yunnan Province and the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Yunnan Province. It will feature a variety of cultural and tourism exchange activities including art exhibitions, tourism promotion, and thematic discussions from September 23 to October 2.

The Art Exhibition on Shangri-La themed “Lost Horizon” showcases the diversity and inclusiveness of Yunnan culture through nine Chinese artists’ works. The Exhibition on Zeng Xiaolian’s Natural History Drawings integrates science popularization with aesthetics, offering a glimpse into Yunnan’s efforts of biodiversity conservation. The culture and tourism promotion activities will use various forms such as ethnic song and dance performances, intangible cultural heritage displays, and culinary experiences to showcase the beautiful natural scenery and unique cultural charm of Yunnan. The exhibition and exchange activities on Flying Tigers aim to enhance the understanding of the Flying Tigers story and spirit among the Chinese and American people, especially the younger generation, and promote friendship between the two countries for generations to come.

Ribbon cutting ceremony

The launch ceremony held on September 24 drew a crowd of over a hundred attendees from diverse sectors including culture, tourism, and media from both China and the U.S., garnering significant local interest.

The head of the Yunnan delegation said, “Tourism is an important bridge for people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding between China and the United States. We're here to connect cultures, and through our vibrant series of cultural exchange programs, we aspire to introduce the distinctive allure of Yunnan to the people of America. Our goal is to elevate the brand of A Many-Splendored Life in Yunnan and foster a deeper cultural bond and collaborative efforts between China and the United States.”

San Gabriel City Councilmember Tony Ding once studied in China and graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University. In his speech, he mentioned that Yunnan is one of the global biodiversity hotspots and has rich ethnic cultures. Since childhood, he has always wanted to visit Yunnan and experience the unique charm of Shangri-La. He hoped that in the future, both sides can establish more cultural exchange platforms to foster better communication between China and the United States.

At the launch ceremony, Yunnan artists wowed the crowd with a vibrant display of ethnic and regional dances, giving attendees a taste of "A Many-Splendored Life in Yunnan." The room was filled with periodic rounds of applause and admiration, bringing the atmosphere to a climax.

"I love cultural exchanges." American artist Emily spent some time during the summer of 2023 in Yunnan traveling and making art. "Last year, while in Kunming, many experiences gave me inspirations. Today's cultural exchange reminds me of the leisurely days in Kunming laughing with friends and painting. Although I am now in Los Angeles, my heart is still in Yunnan."

#Yunnan: A Many-Splendored Life#

#Sharing Beautiful Life with the World#

Source of information: Information Office of the People's Government of Yunnan Province, Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Yunnan Province

Produced by Yunnan News App

Contact Info:

Name: Zhu Siyu

Email: Send Email

Organization: Yunnan News App

Website: https://www.yndaily.com



Release ID: 89142331

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.