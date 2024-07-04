Style + Space Interior Design Revolutionises HDB Renovations with Affordable and Comprehensive Package

Style + Space Interior Design offers an affordable, comprehensive HDB resale renovation package. The all-inclusive package includes 3D drawings, end-to-end support, and quality materials. The experienced firm aims to make dream home renovations accessible to budget-conscious Singaporeans.

—

As one of the most trusted interior design firms in the industry, Style + Space Interior Design is making waves in the HDB renovation market with its competitively priced and all-inclusive package. The rising costs of home renovations in Singapore make their HDB resale renovation package a much-needed affordable solution for homeowners who want to revamp their resale flats without breaking the bank.

According to recent statistics, the average HDB resale renovation cost starts at SGD 40,000 for a 3-room flat and maxes out at SGD 80,000 (5-room). Style + Space Interior Design knows the financial burden this can place on homeowners. This is the reason why they crafted their renovation package to offer exceptional value, one that does not compromise quality and style.

Style + Space Interior Design’s approach to delivering inspirational designs and impeccable styling shows their commitment to customer satisfaction. For every project, they provide 3D drawings for the customers to better understand what their home will look like before the renovation work begins. Each client will have one interior designer who will fully deliver an optimal design style.

The firm’s HDB renovation package caters to 3-, 4-, and 5-room HDB flats, including executive condominiums. The package already includes a wide spectrum of services your home will definitely require–from carpentry, plumbing, ceiling works, electrical works, painting, and wet works. Its all-inclusiveness has been considered when designing the package to make sure that all renovation needs are met by a single firm. This eliminates the hassle of having to coordinate with multiple contractors.

A big plus that you can get from the package is the end-to-end support provided all throughout the renovation. You will work closely with the assigned designer who understands and respects your vision and preferences. From the initial consultation down to the final handover, they will assist with the planning, conceptualisation, and execution of the dream changes to your home.

The interior design company does not only offer affordable initial renovation costs but also prioritises the use of durable, low-maintenance materials as they provide long-term value. The high-quality selections from the finishes to the fittings make room for a beautifully renovated space that can stand the test of time. No need for frequent replacements and repairs!

Clients can opt for a payment schedule that aligns with specific phases of projection completion, making the renovation process more manageable for them. The detailed cost breakdowns are also included in the quote, so rest assured that you will not be surprised with hidden fees.

Style + Space Interior Design’s affordable HDB resale renovation package comes as a welcome relief to all homeowners who want an upgrade. Their experienced team, comprehensive services, and continuing commitment to value make the firm a ‘go-to’ for budget-conscious Singaporeans.

For more information about Style + Space Interior Design’s renovation package for resale flats or even for new ones, or to schedule a consultation, please visit their website at www.style-plus-space.com. You can also call +65 6272 2988 or visit their office at Blk 128 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 #01-1837 Singapore 560128.

About the company: Style + Space Interior Design is one of the most trusted firms in the interior design industry and has over 20 years of experience in transforming residential spaces in Singapore. It has helped an innumerable number of clients to achieve their dream homes, delivering style, functional, and affordable design solutions. Style + Space Interior Design is homeowners’ trusted partner, skillfully translating their design aspirations into reality. With an HDB Licence (HB-04-5951D), the company specialises in renovating HDB flats and other residential properties. Aside from the contact information above, interested clients can reach out via phone at +65 6272 0688, WhatsApp at +65 9437 6122, or email at sales@style-plus-space.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Thomas Huang

Email: Send Email

Organization: Style + Space Interior Design

Website: https://www.style-plus-space.com/



Release ID: 89134623

