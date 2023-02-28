Su Zhan, Chief Expert at China's wood flooring enterprise Zhejiang Yuhua Timber Co. Ltd., amazes international market with new product range

Su Zhan, Chief Expert at Chinese wood flooring enterprise Zhejiang Yuhua Timber Co.,Ltd., wowed international market with record-breaking "Super King" wood flooring series, and helped secure strategic partnerships with global leaders including Home Depot and Shaw Group.

Las Vegas played host again at the beginning of 2023 to the annual International Surface Event (TISE). The exhibition has attracted key decision makers of the flooring industry, including world-renowned retailers, builders, installers, designers and architects. At TISE 2023, Ms SU Zhan with her team, the Chief Expert of Zhejiang Yuhua Timber Co.,Ltd. (Yuhua Timber), a leading Chinese wood floor enterprise, once again became the focus of many American customers in high-end flooring.

Looking back on TISE 2021, SU Zhan’s team impressed many international peers and rivals with a new flagship-level product "Super King" wood flooring series. The ultra-long, ultra-wide, and super cool wooden floor has overcome the longstanding challenges of dimensional stability and bending & deformation, and broken through the specification limit of 2.4 meters long for engineered wood flooring. During the whole exhibition, Yuhua Timber’s booth was crowded with customers who gathered in awe to visit and negotiate.

As a regular visitor to grand international wood floor exhibitions, Su Zhan’s team misses no opportunity to display new products. For five consecutive years, each new release has been coveted by international mid-to-high-end flooring customers. Often imitated but never surpassed, Yuhua Timber has positioned itself as the trend-setter in the wood flooring industry.

These successes are essentially credited to SU Zhan's "High quality, advantage differentiation" competitive strategy. Vigorous promotion of technological innovation, new product development, scientific quality management, have all played a decisive role in enhancing the company's market competitiveness.

Wood flooring products developed and produced by her team comprise an excellent quality, exude beauty and style, are environment-friendly, and good for health.

Ten-year veterans with a unique appreciation of fashion trends, the team has cultivated a distinctive design taste. With appealing, refreshing grain, lively and vibrant colors, their products are nothing less than aesthetic masterpieces, or works of art. Many international customers are enthralled at first sight.

As Yuhua Timber always adheres to the essential principles of environment sustainability, SU Zhan’s team has broken through technical difficulties and upgraded the products to meet international green standards.

For example, while most enterprises are still capping product formaldehyde emissions at 0.050ppm, Yuhua Timber has already raised its standard to 0.025ppm.

As most products struggle to obtain the mandatory CARB certification on formaldehyde emissions standards, they have achieved the US Greenguard Gold certification, one of the world's most rigorous standards for low-emission volatile organic compounds (VOCs) for indoor environments. Yuhua Timber has gone farther, by including the floor TVOC limit index into their internal eco-evaluation process.

Moreover, with an international focus, the enterprise also partners with TEKNOS, world-renowned paint supplier, to boost the weather resistance and raw materials performance to the world's leading level.

With new product upgrades and strong sales, SU Zhan's team has also prioritized scientific quality management to achieved a high-quality development.

Now the company's product line is distributed across three unique grades. First, its standard product range is a cost-effective solution for everyday customers; second, a specialty product range for the fashion conscious; last but not least, the company successfully established and positioned at a premium high-end product range. SU Zhan’s team has also transformed the company’s automated assembly lines, and utilized ERP, MES, and OA software solutions, each greatly improving employee conditions and production efficiency, while reducing operating costs.

Based on the "high-quality, advantage differentiation" strategy, Su Zhan's team has led Yuhua Timber away from an inward-looking cycle of price wars. Even as raw materials, transportation, and tariff costs sharply increased during the pandemic, Yuhua Timber maintained a strong growth in sales income and profit margins. Especially, the export data of Yuhua Timber's new products accounted for half of the domestic sub-category market, making the company a real leader of the wood flooring industry. The strategy has ushered in an era of high-quality development for the company.

The strategy has already helped Yuhua Timber secure internationally renowned industry leaders as long-term strategic partners, including close cooperation with Home Depot, a Global Fortune 500 company, and Shaw Group, an American Fortune 500 company. Strategic supplier partners include Dare Group, a Top-500 private enterprise in China, and TEKNOS, one of the Top 500 enterprises in Finland, and others.



