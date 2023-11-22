Subway Asia Pacific Shines with Multiple Accolades at the Inaugural Franchise Leadership Awards (FLA)

Singapore, 22nd November -Subway Asia Pacific celebrates a quad of accolades at FLA including this year's inaugural Franchise Leader Award, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the franchise industry. In a sweeping victory, Subway Asia Pacific has been honoured with the following prestigious awards

These awards highlight Subway Asia Pacific’s unwavering commitment to innovation, growth, and franchise excellence in a highly competitive market.



David Leong on the Landmark Achievement: "A Multi-Year Transformation

David Leong, Development Director at Subway Asia Pacific, shared his thoughts on this momentous occasion: "Subway is on an exciting multi-year transformation journey to improve across all aspects of our business. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, we've realized significant milestones, such as substantial sales growth, expanded digital presence, and market penetration. The Asia Pacific region, continues to be a powerhouse for growth, fueled by its vast population and increasing prosperity."



Strategic Expansion and Operational Excellence: The Cornerstones of Success

Underlining Subway Asia Pacific's strategic initiatives, Eric Foo, President of Subway Asia Pacific elaborates, "We continue to focus on expanding our brand and reinforcing our status as one of the world’s leading restaurant brands. In the past four years, we've formed pivotal partnerships in Greater China, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia, and ensured optimal placement and format for our restaurants. Our introduction of non-traditional outlets like Drive-Thrus in key markets, coupled with our emphasis on operational excellence for our franchisees, ensures the highest quality experience for our guests. There's immense potential for growth in the APAC region, and we are eager to bring the unique Subway experience to an expanding guest base."



Subway is ridding itself of a development-first mindset and opting for an experience-oriented approach. That means focusing on operational excellence and ensuring locations are in the right image, location, and format to best meet guests’ needs.



Looking Forward: A Future of Growth and Innovation

Looking to the future, Subway Asia Pacific is committed to building on this legacy of success, by adopting a two-pronged strategy. Among the existing base, Subway will work on helping existing franchisees to expand from one to more restaurant portfolios.



At the same time, Subway will seek to engage with new partners in green field markets under new business formats. Whilst doing so, the focus will remain on expanding the brand’s presence while continuing to offer high-quality, eat fresh feel good, options to its guests.



About Subway Asia Pacific



Subway Asia Pacific, part of the global Subway brand, is renowned for its fresh and customizable sandwiches. With a strong presence in the Asian market, Subway continues to lead with its guest experience, menu innovation & brand growth.





