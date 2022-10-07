Subway Commuters Making TrulyTainan REELS Becomes a Hot Topic Outside of ITB ASIA!

TrulyTainan Subway Ads for Nearly 400-Year-Old Capital Get Tongues Wagging

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During this travel expo, at Orchard road station on B2 level there appeared unique promotional images for Tainan City, with close to 400 years of history. Making use of the ranking and overall evaluation of search volume, the number of SNS tags and actual visitor numbers, and with creativity to evoke long-awaited thoughts of traveling abroad: "Want to Travel to Truly Taiwan, Truly Tainan" as an international city promotion theme, using the high degree of attention on Taiwan and the global craze to make and share travel videos on SNS, 10 highlights with historical significance: Chikan Tower, Hsu Feng Hao, Chimei Museum, Madou Daitian Temple, Anping Tree House, Beimen Crystal Church, Sicao Green Tunnel, Dingtouer Sandbar, Jing Zhai Jiao Tile Paved Salt Fields, and Ten Drum Culture Village were selected by a professional photography team to be "Tainan's 10 Must-See Attractions" to feature lightbox and video ads; four consecutive weeks of exposure created enthusiasm and sharing in the community to become a hot topic of conversation after this year's expo.



Tainan City Ancient Capital promotional images at Orchard Road station

With the Most Complete Historic Sites and Traditional Culture, One of Taiwan Tourists' Best-Loved Cities

Before the pandemic, the number of Singapore tourists coming to Taiwan grew by an average of 7% for three consecutive years. From the reports on post-pandemic Asia travel trends published by TripAdvisor and Skyscanner, of three major tourism features of healing, getting close to nature, and history and culture, Tainan both before and after the pandemic has been a must-visit city for those who come to Taiwan to relieve stress and soothe the mind, somewhere you can conveniently see mountains, sea and cityscape within a single day.

Walking into the ancient capital of Tainan is like stepping into living history, roaming a historic canal, and witnessing stories of civilization changing. Retaining nearly 400 years of historic landmarks, culture and creative arts, traditional cuisine and natural scenery, Tainan is the birthplace of Taiwan's first city, giving it status and historical value akin to Kyoto in Japan or Gwanju in South Korea. When the pandemic struck the hotel industry, only Tainan kept up its occupation rate as Taiwan's number one, adding 97 new hostels with revenue up NT$1.21 billion over the previous half a year. According to Taiwan media's publication of tourism satisfaction survey results, in 2020-1 Tainan City was for two consecutive years one of the cities that people in Taiwan most loved to visit.

World-Class Safe Travel Certification, Create Your Michelin Dining Map

"Peace of mind and safety" has long been Tainan's designated primary goal in reopening to international tourists coming to Taiwan. The city requires that those that work in the hospitality sector catering to visiting tourists should conform to world travel safety certification, and has already helped attractions, hotels, transportation and restaurants to obtain the World Travel and Tourism Council's (WTTC) Safe Travels Stamp. Tainan City has made preparations of the highest standard for the safety of travelers after Taiwan reopens to tourism.

Tainan in 2021 won 16 international awards such as the Healthy City Innovative Development Award and Best COVID-19 Global Community Program Award. The city has won recognition from the world-famous gourmet travel review magazine the Michelin Green Guide and features on this year's Bib Gourmand list of recommendations as a must-visit city for international visitors to Taiwan. A food writer for the US Wall Street Journal recommended Tainan as a world food museum. From the evaluation by experts, ambassadors and representatives stationed in Taiwan, and representatives from Tainan's sister cities invited to a food forum: "Delicious delicacies, healing for the soul" expressed the appreciation for the "flavor" of Tainan.

Before you prepare to restart your overseas travel plans, please first visit the www.twtainan.net Travel Tainan website and check out the "10 Must-See Attractions in Tainan" to plan out your itinerary. Along the way taste local snacks, Michelin-selected traditional flavors and state-banquet-level classic Taiwan cuisine. Record your own TrulyTainan REELS short video and create your own exclusive food map.

TrulyTainan REELS link：

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiPMp3_r6TP/