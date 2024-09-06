Success: DRD Law Group Receives the 2024 Martindale-Hubbell Peer Distinguished Rating

—

The DRD Law Group, Chicago Criminal Defense Lawyers, are proud to announce their newest honor: designated honorary recipients of the highly respected 2024 Martindale Hubbell Peer Distinguished Rating. This is a very special grade for established lawyers who are considered and rated by other members of the bar as having distinguished professional achievement combined with the highest ethical standards. This prestigious award verifies that DRD Criminal Defense & DUI Law is dedicated to excellence, integrity, and aggressive client representation in all aspects of criminal law.

Founded in 1868, Martindale-Hubbell is the most comprehensive and reputable attorney rating organization. The company continues to provide verified ratings for attorneys based not only on their legal ability and ethical standards as judged by their peers but also on client reviews. The goal of Martindale-Hubbell ratings has always been the same: to help the public be better informed when selecting an attorney or law firm to entrust with their legal matter. The Martindale-Hubbell Peer Distinguished Rating helps potential clients in their selection of an attorney to handle their specific legal needs and affords clients an opportunity to refer other clients to a lawyer who possesses the appropriate level of expertise and skill. DRD Criminal Defense & DUI Law always go the extra mile, they continue to be held as one of the top firms in criminal defense and DUI matters.

"In this saturated market of attorneys, the Martindale-Hubbell Ratings are one of the only ways to differentiate lawyers by legal ability and ethical standards. We are so pleased to be honorary recipients of the 2024 Martindale-Hubbell Peer Distinguished Rating. This is a big deal for our law firm, and we are grateful," affirms attorney David Drwencke, Founding Partner of DRD Law.

For several years, DRD Criminal Defense & DUI Law has earned respect from the community and peers alike. With a thorough understanding and exceptional legal skills, the law firm is known for its expertise, professionalism, and excellent services. The firm’s dedication to protecting its clients’ rights, coupled with its innovative legal strategies, has resolved numerous high-profile cases and set new precedents in the field. With the 2024 Martindale-Hubbell Peer Distinguished Rating, DRD Law Group is more devoted than ever to the set standards of excellence, including driving positive results for clients throughout Illinois and beyond.

What Martindale-Hubbell Peers Say About DRD Law

"Most honest, experienced, and very likable attorney firm. I would highly recommend this company.

"Attorney David Drwencke, to put it short, is passionate, intelligent, creative, aggressive, serious about litigation. DRD Criminal Defense & DUI Law is the best.

In a nutshell

As DRD Criminal Defense & DUI Law reaches such a milestone, the firm remains deeply committed to its core mission: exceptional legal service with integrity, professionalism, and an approach that always puts the client first. The 2024 Martindale-Hubbell Peer Distinguished Rating validates the firm's successes and catalyzes future endeavors. DRD Law Group looks forward to continuing to serve as a trusted legal partner, advocating for justice and delivering outstanding results for its clients.



