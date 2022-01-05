Successful Early Stage HR Tech Founder & High Growth Sales Leader Joins PredictiveHire to Lead Expansion into North America

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PredictiveHire, creator of the world's first Smart Interviewer, today announced Nick Bosch is joining the company as its Head of Growth, North America. In this new role Bosch will lead sales, partnerships and customer success within North America.

The appointment of Bosch is off the back of a huge year for PredictiveHire, with the Australian-headquartered company growing by 300% in the last 12 months, with 25% of that growth coming from the US and EMEA. They have helped over 1.2million candidates apply for jobs across 47 countries.

PredictiveHire CEO Barb Hyman said Bosch was the perfect person to help lead the charge into the US market with his background in HR Tech, as both a co-founder of Reschedge, overseeing its rapid growth leading to the acquisition by HireVue, and having been a key sales leader at Beamery.

"There is simply no other interview-product like ours in the US and given the current intense need for talent at all levels there we're truly excited to show what our Smart Interviewer, Phai, is capable of," Hyman said.

"We have taken the idea of interviewing via chat to the next level by creating a true "smart interviewer" - this is not a simple chatbot, but a groundbreaking innovation that can understand a candidate's traits, values and communication skills instantly. It's like having a world class recruitment team in your pocket.

"We have our own proprietary data set of half a billion words doubling every few months which makes it impossible for anyone to try and emulate what we are doing."

Bosch said he signed on to the role as soon as he saw the product and spoke to customers about the impact it was having in their organizations.

"This is the simplest yet most sophisticated way to deliver quality candidates to companies - while saving time and money. Companies short of talent don't need to sacrifice quality if they use Phai. I'm looking forward to being part of PredictiveHire transforming how talent decisions are made in the US and Canada."

Hyman said PredictiveHire addressed three big challenges facing many US companies right now - it creates a fair hiring experience helping companies deliver on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion ; it lives up to the market expectations of a candidate-centric approach; and it solves for the need-for-speed in hiring.

"We cannot wait to deliver the impact we have globally for US companies," Hyman said.

About PredictiveHire

PredictiveHire's mission is to help companies unlock and engage talent at scale. Aiming to deliver the world's Smartest Interviewer, Phai, powered by the world's largest source of 1st party proprietary text data and advanced Natural Language Processing, we turn simple text conversations into unprecedented talent intelligence enabling organisations. We interrupt hiring bias at scale, get to the right talent fast and give every candidate an experience they love.