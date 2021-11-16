Successful fundraising $1.2 Million in 2 weeks, Real Realm announced to close private round

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Realm's (Rise Studio) so excited to announce that after 2 weeks of raising funds for the private round, they have successfully closed the private sale round with $1.2 Million



Our Thriving Investors and Growing Real Realm

During the private sale, we’ve closed deals with some of the biggest VCs in the industry. Also, it’s not only getting funds from them but also being able to get benefits from their expertise to provide an amazing gaming experience for our players.

Some of our important backers are like that:

BSC Station

The BSCStation Launchpad is the decentralized IDO platform on Binance Smart Chain Network.

It’s a playground for investors to invest in new startup cryptocurrency projects either backed by BSCStation or from the community.

AU21

AU21 Capital’s co-founder known as previously co-founded Gate.io with the mission of backing the most promising blockchain entrepreneurs and providing founders with resources and connections to succeed.

Kardia Ventures

Kardia Ventures is a dedicated Crypto-centric fund and served as the Investment arm for KardiaChain (KAI), the leading blockchain technology company in Vietnam.

KardiaChain is The First Decentralized Interoperable and Self-Optimised Blockchain Infrastructure.

IDO Date is Getting Closer!

Our IDO process is getting closer and with all these partnership deals, updates, events we’ve done, it’s most likely to see Real Token blow up once IDO sales start on the 23rd of November.

IDO will take place on 2 platforms. KaiStarter, BSC Station and IEO on Gate.io. So you have great chances to get your piece from the cake.

Beta Launch of the Game

Right after the IDO process. We’ll release the beta version of the game on Dec-2021 for players to try out. So in that way, we can analyze the ​​pros, cons better and provide a preferable game environment for our players.

Conclusion

Thanks for being with us during the early development of the Real Realm platform. When we look back, it’s easy to see we’ve come a long way and our purpose is to continue as fast as we can to provide the best gaming experience for our players.

