Successful Job Movement Up 21% in Q2 2021 from Q1: Michael Page Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 27 August 2021 - Global recruitment specialists Michael Page Thailand witnessed the number of successful job moves rise in Q2 2021 compared to Q1 with an overall 21% increase. According to job placement data shared by Michael Page, growth was also observed within sectors such as Technology (up 83%), Consumer, Healthcare & Life Sciences (up 50%) and Industrial & Manufacturing (up 44%).









Kristoffer Paludan, Regional Director of Michael Page Thailand

Kristoffer Paludan, Regional Director of Michael Page Thailand observes, "The COVID-19 pandemic has required businesses to adopt digitisation. Over the course of last year and the first 6 months of 2021 it's been impressive to see how well our customers in Thailand have adapted to the increase in digital demands. The virtualisation of businesses and the adoption of cloud access have allowed businesses to get as close to 'business as usual' as possible."





This has no doubt surged the job movement in the technology space which is up by 83% quarter on quarter (H1 2021). "A large part of this forward momentum is driven by the country's blossoming tech start-up community and the e-commerce marketplace, which is in turn supported by a comprehensive, well-established last mile logistics and supply chain network. comments Kristoffer Paludan.





Equally optimistic, job placements in consumer, healthcare & life sciences have seen a 50% increase. According to the Michael Page Thailand Talent Trends 2021 report , the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly renewed the focus on the Healthcare & Life Sciences industry. As an example, the med-tech market in Thailand, has seen significant growth in 2020 and 2021 and our expectation is that this trend will continue.





Hiring within industrial & manufacturing also rose 44% in Q2 2021 led by a resurgence of the automotive sector and some continued strong performances in food manufacturing, chemical and electronics. Automation and the continued investment in sustainable practises, has become one of the top pillars of investment for the Manufacturing industry, in line with the Thai government's 4.0 strategy. Naturally, businesses are focused on cost efficiencies and operational excellence to improve productivity and companies continue to invest in this area through people and technology," says Kristoffer Paludan.





Source: Michael Page Thailand proprietary data



