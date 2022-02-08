SUEZ begins a new chapter in its history: the acquisition of SUEZ by the Consortium of shareholders and the appointment of a new CEO, Sabrina Soussan

PARIS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consortium of shareholders made up of Meridiam, GIP and the Caisse des Dépôts Group finalized on January 31, 2022 the acquisition of SUEZ, in line with the merger agreement between SUEZ and Veolia of May 14, 2021 and the June 29, 2021 put option agreement.



Sabrina Soussan

A major player in environmental services in France and internationally, SUEZ builds on the expertise and commitment of 35,000 men and women determined to provide dedicated support to local communities and industrial customers in water, waste, and air management. With revenue of close to €7 billion, covering the Water and Recycling and Recovery France businesses, international assets in Italy, Central Europe, Africa including Morocco, Central Asia, India, China, and Australia as well as global digital and environmental activities, SUEZ has a strong growth outlook and innovation capabilities, both in France and abroad.

As announced on November 30, 2021, Sabrina Soussan takes up her position as SUEZ CEO this day.

As CEO, Sabrina Soussan will be responsible for implementing SUEZ's strategy. Defined together with the future Board of Directors, the strategy will target an ambitious development plan of SUEZ's two main businesses, i.e. water, and waste management. Sabrina will also be tasked with introducing a leading sustainability policy. The latter is central to the identity of the Group and the expectations of its employees both in France and worldwide.

The Consortium of shareholders commented: "Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for SUEZ. As shareholders, we will offer our full support to the 35,000 employees who make SUEZ such an incredible company, with the goal of achieving an ambitious and collective growth plan. With its customer first focus, this plan will develop the Group in its two historical water and waste businesses, both in France and internationally. In Sabrina Soussan, we have an experienced CEO who has worked in an international business environment. Sabrina has our full confidence and will be supported by the Group's many strengths, not least the quality and commitment of the teams."

Sabrina Soussan, SUEZ CEO added: "I am proud and delighted to join the great environmental services company SUEZ. The Group has key strengths—highly skilled global teams; customer focus; strong financials; recognized R&D; and a long-term shareholder base—to continue developing in businesses transformed by digitalization and by the increasing social and environmental requirements.

I would like to thank the shareholders for entrusting me with this position. It is a privilege to be able to carry out an ambitious plan for all of our stakeholders alongside all the men and women who work for SUEZ."

Sabrina Soussan is a graduate of Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Mécanique et d'Aéronautique. After starting her career at Renault (France), Sabrina Soussan held a variety of management and operations positions at the global level for Siemens Automotive, Siemens Building Technologies, and Siemens Mobility from 2013. In 2017, Sabrina was appointed CEO of Siemens group's Mobility subsidiary. In early 2021, she was nominated CEO of global Swiss-based group, dormakaba. Sabrina has served as a director on the Board of US group, ITT, since 2018.

About SUEZ:

SUEZ is a major player in environmental services. For almost 160 years, SUEZ has supported local communities and industrial companies in the management of essential services such as water, waste, and air quality. As such, SUEZ produces drinking water for 66 million people worldwide, recovers 2 million tons of secondary raw materials per year, and generates 3.1 TWh of renewable energy from waste. In our ongoing management of the ecological transition and climate change challenges, SUEZ will rely on the expertise and commitment of its 35,000 employees (particularly in France, Italy, Central Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia) to offer high value-added and customized environmental solutions to all its customers. SUEZ's expertise allows, for instance, its customers to avoid the emission of 4.2 million tons of CO2, thus improving their carbon footprint and their impact on climate. With a turnover of nearly 7 billion euros and backed by its expertise and capacity to innovate, SUEZ has strong growth prospects. Soon, SUEZ will rely on a solid consortium of investors made up of Meridiam and GIP – with 40% stakes each – and the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations Group with a 20% stake in the capital, including 8% held by CNP Assurances, to pursue its strategic development plans in France and internationally.

Find out more about the SUEZ Group on the website & on social media

Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram