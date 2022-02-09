SUEZ Secures a New Contract to Provide Watermains Cleaning Services for Water Network in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUEZ was recently awarded a new three-year contract by PUB, Singapore's national water agency, to provide water pipes cleaning services using water-saving technologies Ice PiggingTM and air scouring. This further extends the cooperation between the parties in water pipes cleaning following a previous three-year contract.

Under this new contract, SUEZ will provide a range of preventive maintenance techniques including data gathering of the water pipe network, real-time water quality monitoring, valve exercising, and deploying suitable cleaning methods. The services will be performed on the potable water network in residential, commercial and industrial areas of Singapore from late 2021 till 2024.

Preventive Maintenance

Potable water contains minerals which settle down over time in the pipelines. Ice Pigging and air scouring help clean the internal surface of the pipes to remove these mineral sediments, which may accumulate over time. Such cleaning methods are non-intrusive, fast, effective and economical.

To cater to Singapore's high standards for water quality, SUEZ has worked closely with the PUB to streamline operating procedures, as well as equipment and operations' monitoring, to minimize inconvenience to customers. SUEZ's various techniques for the cleaning of water pipes will ensure efficacy whilst optimising its cleaning strategy for all network conditions.

SUEZ's Ice PiggingTM technology uses a pumped ice slurry to physically clean pipes, sweeping and removing settled and loosely adhered deposits. This unique 'no-dig' solution delivers superior cleaning results, is safe and gentle to pipes, and requires about 50% less water than conventional flushing techniques. More importantly, its quick deployment significantly reduces chances of customers being adversely affected during cleaning operations.

Through innovation, the local team has developed an adjusted ice pigging technique that suits the tropical climate of Singapore, demonstrating ice pigging's efficacy at cleaning potable water pipes year-round.

The successful deployment of Ice PiggingTM technology around the world

Since the launch of Ice PiggingTM over 10 years ago, it has been successfully deployed in the water industry in many countries including the UK, U.S.A., Australia, Italy and Japan. In Asia, SUEZ is in the process of expanding its service for municipal water networks with contracts in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taipei.

About SUEZ

SUEZ is a major player in environmental services. For almost 160 years, SUEZ has supported local communities and industrial companies in the management of essential services such as water, waste, and air quality. As such, SUEZ produces drinking water for 66 million people worldwide, recovers 2 million tons of secondary raw materials per year, and generates 3.1 TWh of renewable energy from waste. In our ongoing management of the ecological transition and climate change challenges, SUEZ will rely on the expertise and commitment of its 35,000 employees (particularly in France, Italy, Central Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia) to offer high value-added and customized environmental solutions to all its customers. SUEZ's expertise allows, for instance, its customers to avoid the emission of 4.2 million tons of CO2, thus improving their carbon footprint and their impact on climate. With a turnover of nearly 7 billion euros and backed by its expertise and capacity to innovate, SUEZ has strong growth prospects. Soon, SUEZ will rely on a solid consortium of investors made up of Meridiam and GIP – with 40% stakes each - and the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations Group with a 20% stake in the capital, including 8% held by CNP Assurances, to pursue its strategic development plans in France and internationally.

In Asia, SUEZ's journey began some 70 years ago, first in Southeast Asia before expanding to China nearly 50 years ago. With 6,500+ employees and 40+ joint ventures with local partners, SUEZ has built 600+ water and wastewater plants. The company also provides water and waste services to 20+ million people and delivers environmental services to 16 industrial parks. SUEZ manages China's first PPP water contract in Macau, operates one of Asia's largest hazardous waste treatment facilities in Shanghai, and has invested over RMB 4 billion in Chongqing. Today, SUEZ is recognized as one of the most influential companies and a service benchmark for leading the region's environmental industry.

