SUEZ's Medan water drinking plant extension project in Indonesia commissioned

MEDAN, Indonesia, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SUEZ announced the official commissioning of the Medan water production plant extension project in North Sumatra, Indonesia. The project has successfully ramped up the plant's total water production to 77,760 m3 per day to serve the city of Medan, the third largest city in Indonesia with a population of 2.2 million, with safe and reliable drinking water for a renewed duration of 25 years until 2045. The project contributes to the country's National Medium Term Development Plan (RPJMN 2020-2024) that aims to boost water infrastructure.



The completion of the extension project for the Medan drinking water plant has successfully boosted the production capacity to 77,760 m3/day to serve the population of Medan.

SUEZ has been operating the Medan plant through the joint venture PT. Tirta Lyonnaise Medan (TLM) with PDAM Tirtanadi, the water corporation of the Province of North Sumatera under a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) contract since 2001. The extension project, of which construction started in December 2017, is a response to the city's rapidly growing population and increasing demand for water stability. It covers the addition of two more production lines to the Medan plant enabled by SUEZ's innovative Degrémont Compact Units (UCDs).

Francois Fevrier, CEO of Water, SUEZ Asia, said: "SUEZ is committed to driving the long-term water stability and improving sanitation in Southeast Asia. Indonesia is a key market for growth for SUEZ in the region and the Group will continue to increase its investments, especially in water PPPs. We will also deliver the high-quality services that PDAM Tirtanadi entrusted us with, a partnership that started in 2000 between PDAM Tirtanadi and SUEZ, to help accelerate the infrastructural development for Indonesia as a whole."

Since entering Indonesia in 1953, SUEZ's footprint has grown extensively, completing more than 190 water and wastewater treatment plants, and more than 300 throughout Southeast Asia.

About SUEZ:

Since the end of the 19th century, SUEZ has built expertise aimed at helping people to constantly improve their quality of life by protecting their health and supporting economic growth. With an active presence on five continents, SUEZ and its 90,000 employees strive to preserve our environment's natural capital: water, soil, and air. SUEZ provides innovative and resilient solutions in water management, waste recovery, site remediation and air treatment, optimising municipalities' and industries' resource management through "smart" cities and improving their environmental and economic performance. The Group delivers sanitation services to 64 million people and produces 7.1 billion m3 of drinking water. SUEZ is also a contributor to economic growth, with more than 200,000 jobs created directly and indirectly on an annual basis, and a provider of new resources, with 4.2 million tonnes of secondary raw materials produced. By 2030, the Group is targeting 100% sustainable solutions, with a positive impact on our environment, health and climate. SUEZ generated total revenue of €18.0 billion in 2019.

About SUEZ Asia:

With a strong presence of 60+ years in South East Asia and 45+ years in Greater China, SUEZ is a preferred partner in helping authorities and industrial clients develop water and waste management solutions that enable cities and industries to optimize their resource management and strengthen their environment and economic performances. With 9,000+ employees and 70+ joint ventures with local partners, the Group has built 600+ water and wastewater plants, with 32+ million people benefiting from our water and waste services. Today, SUEZ is recognized as one of the most influential companies and a service benchmark in leading the region's environmental industry. We operate China's first PPP water contract in Macau, one of Asia's largest hazardous waste treatment facilities in Shanghai, as well as a plastic recycling plant in Thailand. It is also a leader in Hong Kong's waste management industry and delivers environmental services to 21 industrial parks.

